Steelheads Announce First-Round Playoff Schedule against Americans

Published on April 19, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Idaho Steelheads News Release







BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the Dallas Stars (@DallasStars), announced today, April 19, the schedule for their opening round playoff series against the Allen Americans to begin the 2026 Kelly Cup Playoffs.

The Steelheads enter the series as the third seed in the Mountain Division, finishing just one point behind the Americans in the regular season, giving Allen home-ice advantage for the first round.

The schedule is as follows:

Game 1: Thursday, April 23 | 6:00 p.m. MT | CUTX Event Center

Game 2: Friday, April 24 | 6:00 p.m. MT | CUTX Event Center

Game 3: Sunday, April 26 | 4:10 p.m. MT | Idaho Central Arena

Game 4: Monday, April 27 | 7:10 p.m. MT | Idaho Central Arena

*Game 5: Tuesday, April 28 | 7:10 p.m. MT | Idaho Central Arena

*Game 6: Saturday, May 2 | 6:00 p.m. MT | CUTX Event Center

*Game 7: Sunday, May 3 | 3:00 p.m. MT | CUTX Event Center

*= if necessary

Tickets for Games 3 and 4 in Boise will go on sale on Monday, April 20 at 10:00 a.m. and can be purchased at the link HERE once the time arrives.

All postseason games can be streamed on FloHockey or listened to on the Steelheads flagship station 95.3 FM/1350 AM KTIK "The Ticket." Home games throughout the playoffs can also be found on KTVB 24/7 (Channel 7.2).

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