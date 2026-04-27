Steelheads Fall into 3-0 Series Hole with Game 3 Overtime Loss

Published on April 26, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Idaho Steelheads News Release







BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (0) fell to the Allen Americans (3) 4-3 in overtime on Sunday at Idaho Central Arena in Game 3 of their Mountain Division Semifinal Series. Both teams will have a quick turnaround with Game 4 set for 7:10 p.m. MT tomorrow night from Boise.

Nine minutes into the first period, Idaho opened the scoring as Jade Miller netted his second goal of the series off a feed from Robbie Holmes and ripped a wrist shot from just above the left circle to beat Allen netminder Brett Mirwald for a 1-0 Idaho lead.

Under two minutes later, Nick Canade won a battle against Michael Gildon in the slot and deposited the puck into the left corner to give the Steelheads a 2-0 lead.

With just under four minutes left in the first period, the Steelheads found another tally with Brendan Hoffmann finding an open Ty Pelton-Byce, who netted a power play goal from inside the right circle for his second of the Kelly Cup Playoffs.

Idaho finished their strong opening frame 1-for-3 on the power play, outshooting the Americans 13-6.

Allen brought the game within two goals 11 minutes into the second period as Danny Katic connected on the power play with a backdoor feed in the slot from Landen Hookey.

Just 59 seconds later, the Americans drew closer as Djibril Touré sent a blast through traffic that beat Idaho's Barczewski to make the game 3-2.

Three minutes into the third period, Allen tied the contest 3-3 as Brayden Watts found open ice on an odd- man rush and put the puck past Barczewski for his fifth point of the series.

After no score for the remainder of the third period, the Steelheads and Americans went into overtime.

Four minutes into the extra session, Colby McAuley tipped in a point shot from the high slot to deliver the Americans the victory and give Allen a 3-0 series lead.

Idaho's Jake Barczewski made 18 saves in the loss. Allen's Brett Mirwald allowed three goals on 13 shots before being replaced by Jackson Parsons to start the middle frame, who made 25 saves in relief to secure the win.

ICCU THREE STARS

1) Colby McAuley (ALN, 1-0-1, Even, 1 shot, overtime goal)

2) Danny Katic (ALN, 1-1-2, +1, 2 shots)

3) Sam Jardine (IDH, 0-2-2, +1, 0 shots)

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ECHL Stories from April 26, 2026

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