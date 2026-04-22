Idaho Steelheads Weekly - Week 28

Published on April 21, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Idaho Steelheads News Release







BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the Dallas Stars (@DallasStars), get ready for the first round of the playoffs this week in their Mountain Division Semifinal battle with the Allen Americans.

THIS WEEK'S GAMES:

Game 1: Thursday, April 23 at Allen | 6:00 p.m. MT

Game 2: Friday, April 24 at Allen | 6:00 p.m. MT

Game 3: Sunday, April 26 vs. Allen | 4:10 p.m. MT

LAST WEEK'S GAMES: None

FULL FIRST ROUND PLAYOFF SCHEDULE:

Game 1: Thursday, April 23 | 6:00 p.m. MT | CUTX Event Center

Game 2: Friday, April 24 | 6:00 p.m. MT | CUTX Event Center

Game 3: Sunday, April 26 | 4:10 p.m. MT | Idaho Central Arena

Game 4: Monday, April 27 | 7:10 p.m. MT | Idaho Central Arena

*Game 5: Tuesday, April 28 | 7:10 p.m. MT | Idaho Central Arena

*Game 6: Saturday, May 2 | 6:00 p.m. MT | CUTX Event Center

*Game 7: Sunday, May 3 | 3:00 p.m. MT | CUTX Event Center

*= if necessary

SHINING STEELHEADS

Liam Malmquist and Jade Miller played all 72 games this season for Idaho.

Kaleb Pearson finished the season with the third most goals scored by a rookie in Steelheads history (28), while Malmquist finished sixth in that metric (26).

Ten Steelheads finished the season with double-digit goals.

Connor Punnett finished with a team-best +27 in just 46 games with Idaho.

Ty Pelton-Byce and Liam Malmquist led the Steelheads with 17 PP points this season, while Jack Adams posted 20 across time with Orlando and Idaho.

TEAM NOTES

ROUND ONE RODEO

The Steelheads will face the Allen Americans in the Mountain Division Semifinal to kick off the Kelly Cup Playoffs. The Steelheads finished 6-0-0-1 against the Americans this season, suffering their lone loss on March 13th in a shootout defeat in Texas. In four playoff series against the Americans in their history, the Steelheads are 3-1 with a record of 15-8-1 including 3-2 in overtime. Idaho has outscored Allen 92-65 in playoff games to this point. The Steelheads last battled the Americans in the postseason in 2024, winning that year's Mountain Division Semifinal in five games.

RAVING ROOKIES

Idaho's rookie talent shined brightly this season, with first-year players representing 43.2% of Idaho's point output this year. Liam Malmquist and Kaleb Pearson each led the way with 47 points, while the leading point-getter among rookie blueliners was Aidan Hreschuk, who registered 21 points (2G, 19A) in 61 games. Heading into the last week of the season, Pearson and Malmquist still rank in the top five in rookie goal scoring in the ECHL.

HIGH OCTANE BATTLE

The Steelheads and Americans clash in the opening round as two of the top offenses in the ECHL. Allen led the ECHL with 3.72 goals per game this season, while Idaho ranked fifth with 3.49 tallies per contest. Idaho and Allen also rank first and second respectively in shots per game, both pouring on over 33 shots per game. Idaho outscored Allen 26-17 over the seven-game season series.

TRENDS

The Steelheads outscored their opponents 251-219 this season.

The Steelheads finished the regular season 6-0-0-1 against the Allen Americans.

Idaho's 834 first period shots led the ECHL, with the Americans the closest team behind at 790 first period shots.

The Steelheads finished 18-7-6-1 in one-goal games.

Idaho's power play finished the season at 18.5% (50/271), while the Steelheads' penalty kill operated at 79.4% (204/257).

The Steelheads ranked second in the ECHL with 75 first period goals in the regular season.

ACTIVE STATISTICAL LEADERS

Goals: Brendan Hoffmann (32)

Assists: Jack Adams (32)

Points: Brendan Hoffmann (51)

Plus/Minus: Connor Punnett (+27)

PIMs: Connor Punnett (99)

PPGs: Brendan Hoffmann, Francesco Arcuri, Kaleb Pearson, Jack Adams (7)

GWGs: Brendan Hoffmann (8)

Shots: Liam Malmquist (224)

Wins: Ben Kraws (16)

GAA: Jake Barczewski (2.54)

SV%: Jake Barczewski (.919)

Stay up to date with all things Steelheads on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Watch all Steelheads home games on FloHockey and KTVB 24/7 (Channel 7.2) and listen on the Steelheads flagship station 95.3 FM KTIK "The Ticket."







ECHL Stories from April 21, 2026

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