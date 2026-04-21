Walleye Announce 2026 Kelly Cup Playoff Roster

Published on April 21, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Toledo Walleye News Release







TOLEDO, OH - The twelfth overall and tenth consecutive Toledo Walleye run for the Kelly Cup gets underway at the Huntington Center this Thursday, April 23 as the Bloomington Bison enter the Huntington Center for their Kelly Cup playoff debut to begin the Central Division Semifinals.

Fourteen total forwards make the Kelly Cup playoff roster: Carson Bantle assigned from Grand Rapids, Sam Craggs, Tanner Dickinson, Reilly Funk, Kyle Gaffney, Cam Hausinger, Brandon Hawkins, Brandon Kruse, Mitch Lewandowski, Michael Milne assigned by Detroit, Nate Roy, Garrett Van Wyhe, and Johnny Waldron.

Eight total defensemen make the roster: Nick Andrews, Campbell Cichosz, Will MacKinnon, Riley McCourt, Brendan Michaelian, Dylan Moulton, Colin Swoyer, and Jacob Truscott. Andrews and Truscott are assigned from Grand Rapids, while MacKinnon is assigned from Cleveland.

The goaltenders are Carter Gylander assigned by Detroit, Matt Jurusik, and Nolan Lalonde assigned by Columbus.

The active roster will consist of Bantle, Craggs, Dickinson, Funk, Gaffney, Hausinger, Hawkins, Kelly, Kruse, Lewandowski, Milne, Van Wyhe, Andrews, MacKinnon, McCourt, Moulton, Swoyer, Truscott, Gylander, and Jurusik.

Lalonde, Roy, Waldron, Cichosz, and Michaelian will begin the playoffs on reserve.

Playoffs start this Thursday at home! Click below for tickets & to learn more.

Playoffs Hub

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ECHL Stories from April 21, 2026

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