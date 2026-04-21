Jacksonville's McMaster Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week

Published on April 21, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release







SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Adam McMaster of the Jacksonville Icemen is the Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week for April 13-19.

McMaster scored two goals and added four assists for six points in three games last week.

The 25-year-old had a goal and an assist in a 5-4 shootout loss at Greenville on Friday, dished out a pair of assists in a 4-3 win over the Swamp Rabbits on Saturday and had a goal and an assist in a 7-5 victory against Orlando on Sunday.

A native of Beamsville, Ontario, McMaster totaled 43 points (21g-22a) in 70 games with Jacksonville and Tulsa this season. He made his pro debut with the Oilers last season, recording three points (1g-2a) in eight games.

Prior to turning pro, McMaster tallied 61 points (26g-35a) in 103 career games at Acadia University and 145 points (50g-105a) in 254 career games in the Ontario Hockey League with North Bay and Owen Sound.

On behalf of Adam McMaster, a case of pucks will be donated to a Jacksonville youth hockey organization by Inglasco, the exclusive puck supplier of the ECHL. Since beginning its sponsorship of the award in 2000-01, Inglasco has donated more than 53,000 pucks to youth hockey organizations in ECHL cities.







ECHL Stories from April 21, 2026

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