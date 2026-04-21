Mavericks Announce 2026 Kelly Cup Playoff Roster
Published on April 21, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Kansas City Mavericks News Release
INDEPENDENCE, MO - The Kansas City Mavericks have announced their roster for the 2026 Kelly Cup Playoffs, as the team prepares to begin postseason play following a historic regular season.
The Mavericks enter the playoffs as the ECHL's regular-season champion after recording the most wins in franchise history and maintaining first place for the majority of the 2025-26 campaign.
Forwards
Jackson Berezowski
Bobo Carpenter
Casey Carreau
David Cotton
Jimmy Glynn
Jackson Jutting
Luke Loheit
Colby MacArthur
Landon McCallum
Jack Randl
Nolan Sullivan
Lucas Sowder
Defensemen
Drake Burgin
Marcus Crawford
Thomas Farrell
Ryan Jones
Jake McLaughlin
Hudson Wilson
Goaltenders
Jack LaFontaine
Dylan Wells
Playoff-Eligible List (players unavailable due to loan/ recall to AHL)
Justin Janicke (F)
Thomas Messineo (D)
Jakov Novak (F)
Logan Terness (G)
Zach Uens (D)
Charlie Wright (D)
Per ECHL guidelines, playoff rosters consist of a maximum of 25 players, including a 20-man active roster and a five-man reserve list. Players listed on the playoff-eligible list may be added to the roster as they become available due to assignment or release from the American Hockey League or National Hockey League.
The Mavericks will open the first round of the Kelly Cup Playoffs at home at Cable Dahmer Arena.
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