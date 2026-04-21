Thunder Announce 2026 Kelly Cup Playoff Roster

Published on April 21, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Adirondack Thunder News Release







GLENS FALLS - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils and Utica Comets, have announced that the club has released its 25-man roster for the 2026 Kelly Cup Playoffs presented by Glens Falls Hospital, which begins on the road Friday, April 24 at 6 p.m. against the Maine Mariners.

The 25-man roster consists of 15 forwards, eight defensemen, and two goaltenders:

Forwards (15): (12) Chase McLane, (13) Tyson Fawcett, (17) Kevin O'Neil, (21) Patrick Grasso, (23) Grant Loven, (24) Josh Filmon, (37) Dylan Wendt, (39) Brannon McManus, (48) Tag Bertuzzi, (61) Brian Carrabes, (71) Jace Isley, (72) Alex Campbell, (91) Tanner Edwards, (92) Matt Salhany, (93) Justin Taylor.

Defensemen (8): (2) Mitchell Becker, (4) Jeremy Hanzel, (5) Jackson van de Leest, (6) Ryan Wheeler, (14) Conner Hutchison, (16) Luke Reid, (44) Jacob Graves, (58) Adrien Beraldo.

Goaltenders (2): (34) Tyler Brennan, (35) Jeremy Brodeur.

NORTH DIVISION SEMIFINAL SCHEDULE

- Game 1 - Friday, April 24 at 6:00 p.m. - Adirondack at Maine

- Game 2 - Saturday, April 25 at 6:00 p.m. - Adirondack at Maine

- Game 3 - Wednesday, April 29 at 7:00 p.m. - Maine at Adirondack

- Game 4 - Friday, May 1 at 7:00 p.m. - Maine at Adirondack

- *Game 5 - Saturday, May 2 at 7:00 p.m. - Maine at Adirondack

- *Game 6 - Tuesday, May 5 at 7:00 p.m. - Adirondack at Maine

- *Game 7 - Wednesday, May 6 at 7:00 p.m. - Adirondack at Maine

*if necessary

Playoff Rosters consist of a maximum of 25 Players - a 20-man active roster and a five-man reserve list. Upon submission of its Playoff Roster, each Member is required to include:

1. a minimum of 17 active, available (i.e., not injured or on recall) skaters to its Active Roster, and at least two (2) eligible goaltenders to its initial Playoff Roster.

2. a list of all other Players who meet the Playoff Roster Eligibility requirements, but who are unavailable at the time that Playoff Rosters are due to the League Office due to recall to the AHL or NHL. The Playoff Eligible List may only list Players who are unavailable due to recall. All other players (i.e. injured Players) must be listed on a Member's initial Playoff Roster (active roster or reserve list) in order to participate in the Playoffs.

Throughout the Playoffs, but prior to the start of the Kelly Cup Finals, as the recalled Players listed on a Member's Playoff Eligible List become available (due to assignment, release from PTO or their respective AHL teams' seasons having ended), Members shall be permitted to supplement their initial Playoff Rosters with Players listed on their Playoff Eligible Lists, up to a maximum of 24 Players total. Once a Member has named a total of 24 Players to its Playoff Roster, or the Kelly Cup Finals have begun (whichever comes first), the Member's Playoff Roster shall be fixed for the duration of the Playoffs (barring emergency conditions).

A Player who has finished the Regular Season on Injured Reserve may still be named to a Member's 25-man Playoff Roster and will be eligible to participate in the Playoffs once his full IR time has been completed (provided all other playoff eligibility requirements have been satisfied). Once a Player has fully completed his remaining IR time, he may be activated and placed on the Member's Active Roster.

Emergency conditions shall be established when the playing strength of the Member, by reason of injury, illness, recall or suspension by the League, is reduced below two (2) goalkeepers and eighteen (18) skaters. However, should a Member release a Player(s) from its Playoff Roster, its emergency conditions will drop by the same number as the Players they release. Only amateur players may be signed and added to the Active Roster under emergency conditions.

The Adirondack Thunder returns to Harding Mazzotti Arena to Game 3 on Wednesday, April 29, Game 4 on Friday, May 1, and if necessary, Game 5 on Saturday, May 2 against either Wheeling or Maine at 7 p.m. The first 2,500 fans (21yrs and up) to Game 3 get a FREE Thunder Koozie and the first 4,000 fans for Game 4 get a FREE Thunder Rally Towel.

2026 Kelly Cup Playoff tickets are on sale now! For more information, call the front office at 518-480-3355 or visit www.echlthunder.com/tickets. For all the latest Adirondack Thunder news, follow the team on all social media (ECHLThunder).







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