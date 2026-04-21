Maine Mariners Reveal 2026 Playoff Roster

Published on April 21, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Maine Mariners News Release







PORTLAND, ME - The Maine Mariners announced their roster for the 2026 Kelly Cup Playoffs on Tuesday, as they prepare for the North Division Semifinals against the Adirondack Thunder. The first-round best-of-seven series begins Friday at the Cross Insurance Arena.

ECHL playoff rosters consist of a maximum of 25 players - 20 on the active roster plus five reserve spots. Teams can also have a "playoff eligible" list consisting of players currently recalled to the AHL or NHL.

The Mariners playoff roster is as follows:

Forwards (14): Ben Allison, Max Andreev, Ty Cheveldayoff, Robert Cronin, Wyllum Deveaux, Linus Hemstrom, Jacob Hudson, Zach Jordan, Brooklyn Kalmikov, Xander Lamppa, Ryan McGuire, Jacob Perreault, Antonio Venuto, Sebastian Vidmar

Defensemen (8): Nick Anderson, Jaxon Bellamy, Owen Gallatin, Loke Johansson, Dylan MacKinnon, Zach Massicotte, Andrew Nielsen, Michael Underwood

Goaltenders (2): Brad Arvanitis, Luke Cavallin

Playoff eligible (2): Colin Felix (D - Providence Bruins), Shawn Element (F - Milwaukee Admirals)

The Mariners 2026 Kelly Cup Playoffs are presented by Evergreen Credit Union. Game 1 of the North Division Semifinals against the Adirondack Thunder is Friday, April 24th with Game 2 on Saturday, April 25th, both beginning at 6:00 PM at the Cross Insurance Arena in Portland.

Tickets to all first-round home games are available now at MarinersOfMaine.com/playoffs. A playoff block party will be held on Center Street prior to Game 1 from 4-6 PM, with watch parties planned for various locations during road games. All games will be live streamed on the Mariners Broadcast Network via FloHockey.tv and MarinersOfMaine.com/listen or the Mixlr App, with pregame coverage beginning 15 minutes prior to puck drop.







ECHL Stories from April 21, 2026

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