Kansas City's Crawford Named ECHL Defenseman of the Year

Published on April 21, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release









Kansas City Mavericks defenseman Marcus Crawford

(Kansas City Mavericks) Kansas City Mavericks defenseman Marcus Crawford(Kansas City Mavericks)

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL on Tuesday announced that Marcus Crawford of the Kansas City Mavericks is the ECHL Defenseman of the Year for 2025-26 as determined in a vote of ECHL coaches, broadcasters, media relations directors and media members.

The ECHL Defenseman of the Year award is presented annually to the defensive player who demonstrates throughout the season the greatest all-around ability in the position.

Chad Nychuk of Atlanta finished second, followed by Bloomington's Nikita Sedov, Jordan Sambrook of Florida and Toledo's Riley McCourt.

The ECHL will announce the winners of the Hockey Operations Department of the Year and the John Brophy Coach of the Year Award winners on Wednesday.

Named to the All-ECHL First Team last week, Crawford became the first defenseman in the ECHL's 38-year history to lead the league in scoring with 86 points (14g-72a) in 70 games. Crawford led ECHL defensemen with 72 assists, 33 power-play assists and 39 power-play points. He was tied for first among blueliners with 14 goals, second with a +49 rating, third with six power-play goals and fourth with 186 shots on goal.

ECHL Defenseman of the Year Award Winners

2025-26 Marcus Crawford, Kansas City Mavericks

2024-25 Kyle Mayhew, Fort Wayne Komets

2023-24 Patrick Kudla, Idaho Steelheads

2022-23 Owen Headrick, Idaho Steelheads

2021-22 Charle-Edouard D'Astous, Utah Grizzlies

2020-21 Les Lancaster, Allen Americans

2019-20 Alex Breton, Allen Americans

2018-19 Eric Knodel, Cincinnati Cyclones

2017-18 Matt Register, Colorado Eagles

2016-17 Matt Register, Colorado Eagles

2015-16 Mathew Maione, Wheeling Nailers

2014-15 Mike Little, Florida Everblades

2013-14 Matt Register, Ontario Reign

2012-13 Sacha Guimond, Gwinnett Gladiators

2011-12 Aaron Schneekloth, Colorado Eagles

2010-11 Eric Regan, Elmira Jackals

2009-10 J.C. Sawyer, Toledo Walleye

2008-09 Dylan Yeo, Victoria Salmon Kings

2007-08 Peter Metcalf, Alaska Aces

2006-07 Jon Awe, Gwinnett Gladiators

2005-06 Ryan Gaucher, Alaska Aces

2004-05 Ray DiLauro, Wheeling Nailers

2003-04 Corey Neilson, Pensacola Ice Pilots

2002-03 Jim Baxter, Mississippi Sea Wolves

2001-02 Duncan Dalmao, Roanoke Express

2000-01 Tom Nemeth, Dayton Bombers

1999-00 Tom Nemeth, Dayton Bombers

1998-99 Chris Valicevic, Louisiana IceGators

1997-98 Chris Valicevic, Louisiana IceGators

1996-97 Chris Valicevic, Louisiana IceGators

1995-96 Chris Valicevic, Louisiana IceGators

1994-95 Brandon Smith, Dayton Bombers

1993-94 Tom Nemeth, Dayton Bombers

1992-93 Derek Booth, Toledo Storm

1991-92 Scott White, Greensboro Monarchs

1990-91 Brett MacDonald, Nashville Knights

1989-90 Bill Whitfield, Virginia Lancers

1988-89 Kelly Szautner, Erie Panthers

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ECHL Stories from April 21, 2026

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