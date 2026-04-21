South Carolina Announces 2026 Kelly Cup Playoff Roster

Published on April 21, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

South Carolina Stingrays News Release







NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, have announced the club's roster for the 2026 Kelly Cup Playoffs, presented by Plumb Pro+.

Forwards (13): Kaden Bohlsen, Lynden Breen, Charlie Combs, Stanley Cooley, Zac Funk, Patrick Guzzo, Ben Hawerchuk, Ryan Hofer, Dean Loukus, Justin Nachbaur, Ludwig Persson, Simon Pinard, Josh Wilkins

Defensemen (6): Mikey Adamson, D.J. King, Nolan Krenzen, Stevie Leskovar, Connor Moore, Romain Rodzinski

Goaltenders (2): Garin Bjorklund, Seth Eisele

The Stingrays open the 2026 Kelly Cup Playoffs, presented by Plumb Pro+, on Friday, April 24, against the Atlanta Gladiators at 7:05 p.m. in Game 1 of the South Division Semifinals. Tickets are available on Ticketmaster.com and at the North Charleston Coliseum Box Office.







ECHL Stories from April 21, 2026

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