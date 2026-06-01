Community Assist of the Game Program Donates over $80,000 to Lowcountry Community

Published on June 1, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

South Carolina Stingrays News Release







NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - At every home game during the 2025-26 season, South Carolina Stingrays owner Todd Halloran donated $2,000 to a deserving nonprofit organization in the Lowcountry community with his "Community Assist of the Game."

This season, Halloran donated $82,000 and supported 41 organizations, welcoming each organization to a game and recognizing them during the 1st intermission of the Stingrays game with a special check presentation.

"The Community Assist of the Game program is focused particularly on smaller, very local deserving organizations where this donation and, more importantly, the exposure we are able to provide to these organizations during a Stingrays game is very impactful," Halloran said.

Among the causes Halloran donated to were organizations that supported mental health awareness, women's equality, veteran organizations, lower-income families and disability awareness groups. To see the full list of organizations, head to https://stingrayshockey.com/assist-of-the-game.

The Community Assist of the Game program is one of many ways the organization continues to give back to the Lowcountry community and remain dedicated in supporting the place the Stingrays have called home for over three decades.

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2026-27 Season ticket plans are on sale now! For more information or to purchase, contact the Stingrays at 843-744-7418.







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