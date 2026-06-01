Introducing Offseason Headquarters, Your Home for Solar Bears Offseason News and Notes

Published on June 1, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Orlando Solar Bears News Release







Welcome to Offseason Headquarters, where we take a deep dive into the players who suited up for the Solar Bears during the 2025-26 season, and keep you up to speed on their next moves for the upcoming 2026-27 season.

Here are some important dates ahead for the Solar Bears during the offseason:

Protected List: June 8, 3 p.m. ET

Teams are allowed to protect as many players as they wish provided the players protected meet the guidelines as defined in the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association which state that teams shall retain the rights to each player that:

1. Signed an SPC in 2025-26 with the Member, and has not been traded or released, OR

2. Signed an SPC in 2025-26, and was recalled to the NHL/AHL or IIHF team, and has not been traded or released, OR

3. Had received a Qualifying Offer last summer for the current Season, DID NOT sign an SPC, and has not been traded or released, OR

4. Has been suspended by the Member or League, and has not been traded or released, OR

5. Signed an SPC on or after the first day of the 2025-26 Regular Season, then subsequently signed an NHL/AHL contract, and has not been traded or released, OR

6. Has executed the ECHL Retirement Form, and has not been traded or released.

Protected lists may exceed 20 players.

The ECHL also announced that teams must complete all Future Consideration trades by 3 p.m. ET on June 20 and that teams must submit their Season-Ending Roster by 3 p.m. ET on June 22.

Season-ending rosters may include up to 20 players and cannot include any players who did not sign an ECHL contract in 2025-26.

Future Considerations Trade Deadline: June 20, 3 p.m. ET

Season-Ending Roster: June 22, 3 p.m. ET

2026-27 season contract signing window opens: June 23

Qualifying Offers Due to Players: July 7, 11:59 p.m. ET

Qualifying Offers Acceptance Period Ends: July 22, 11:59 p.m. ET

Restricted Free Agency Ends: August 8







ECHL Stories from June 1, 2026

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