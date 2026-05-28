Orlando Solar Bears Announce Hiring of L.J. Scarpace as Assistant Coach

Published on May 28, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Orlando Solar Bears News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Tampa Bay Lightning, has named L.J. Scarpace as assistant coach, the Hockey Club announced today.

Scarpace, 50, comes to The City Beautiful from Michigan Tech University in Houghton, Mich., where he spent the 2025-26 season as assistant coach. Before his time with the Huskies, Scarpace spent eight seasons in the National Hockey League as video coach/coordinator for the Detroit Red Wings and Carolina Hurricanes.

"We're excited to welcome L.J. Scarpace to our organization," said Solar Bears Team President, Chris Heller. "His track record of developing players and attention to detail makes him a strong fit for where our organization is headed. We believe his experience will have an immediate impact on our team and help us continue building toward sustained success."

"I'm incredibly grateful for the opportunity to join the Orlando Solar Bears organization," said Scarpace. "From the moment I connected with the leadership and staff, it was clear this is a place defined by hard work, accountability and a commitment to developing players on and off the ice. I am looking forward to working with Matt Macdonald and the players, contributing in any way I can to help us compete at the highest level."

With the Red Wings, Scarpace managed the team's video program, handling live breakdowns, postgame reviews, and advance scouting to support strategic preparation. He also planned practices built around organizational development priorities while delivering on-ice instruction centered on individual skills and system execution. During games, Scarpace worked from the coaches' office, relaying video insight to the bench on tactical adjustments and reviewable sequences as they occurred.

Scarpace also served two seasons as a video coach with the Carolina Hurricanes, providing detailed video review and data-driven analysis to inform game plans and support real-time coaching decisions.

Prior to his time in the NHL, Scarpace spent 13 seasons with his alma mater at the University of Michigan. He was video coordinator for 10 seasons and director of player development for three seasons from 2014-2017.

The Dearborn. Mich. native played two seasons of college hockey at the University of Michigan from 1999-2001. He appeared in 15 games, posting a 6-2 record, 1.93 goals against average (GAA) and 91.4 save percentage (SV%), helping the Wolverines capture the CCHA Championship in 2000 and make a Frozen Four Appearance in 2001.

The Orlando Solar Bears also announced today the organization will not renew the contract of Adam Dauda for the 2026-27 season.

"The Solar Bears would like to thank Adam Dauda for his season of service to the hockey team," said Solar Bears President Chris Heller. "We wish Adam and his family all the best in their future endeavors."







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Orlando Solar Bears Announce Hiring of L.J. Scarpace as Assistant Coach - Orlando Solar Bears

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