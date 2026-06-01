ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions

Published on June 1, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release







SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL Department of Player Safety on Monday announced the following fines and suspensions resulting from ECHL Playoff Game #M-5, Florida at Wheeling, on May 30.

Wheeling's Mike Posma has been suspended for two games and fined an undisclosed amount under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as a result of his actions at 9:59 of the third period.

Wheeling's Max Graham has been suspended for two games and fined an undisclosed amount under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as a result of his actions at 13:13 of the third period.

Both players will miss the next two games for which they are on an ECHL roster.

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.







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