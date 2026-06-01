Western Conference Finals Continue Tuesday

Published on June 1, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Kansas City Mavericks News Release







Game 6 of the Western Conference Finals is tomorrow, June 2, at Cable Dahmer Arena, and your Kansas City Mavericks are just one win away from punching their ticket to the Kelly Cup Finals.

The Kansas City Mavericks battle the Fort Wayne Komets with puck drop set for 7:05 PM, and we need you in the barn cheering on your Mavs every step of the way.

This is playoff hockey at its absolute best, and tickets are going fast. Don't miss your chance to be part of the biggest game of the season so far!

Get your tickets now at the link below!

GAME 6 TICKETS ARE GOING FAST!







ECHL Stories from June 1, 2026

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