Mavericks Shut out Everblades, 6-0, in Game One of Kelly Cup Finals

Published on June 6, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Kansas City Mavericks News Release







INDEPENDENCE, MO - The Kansas City Mavericks defeated the Florida Everblades 6-0 on Friday night at Cable Dahmer Arena in Game One of the 2026 Kelly Cup Finals. With the win, Kansas City improved to 13-2 in the postseason and took a 1-0 lead in the best-of-seven championship series.

Novak opened the scoring in the first period before Wilson doubled the lead later in the frame. Randl extended the advantage early in the second period, while Loheit, McCallum, and Glynn each added goals as the Mavericks scored four times in the middle period. McCallum finished with a goal and an assist, while Jutting, Sullivan, and Randl each recorded two points.

LaFontaine stopped all 15 shots he faced to earn the shutout victory. Novak was named the game's first star, LaFontaine earned second-star honors, and Wilson was selected as the third star. Kansas City outshot Florida 26-15 and converted on one of seven power-play opportunities.

Game Two of the Kelly Cup Finals will be played Saturday, June 6, at 6:05 p.m. at Cable Dahmer Arena. The Mavericks lead the series 1-0.







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