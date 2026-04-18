Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Milo Roelens and Dyllan Gill to the Syracuse Crunch

Published on April 18, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Orlando Solar Bears News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Tampa Bay Lightning, announced today the Tampa Bay Lightning have reassigned forward Milo Roelens and defenseman Dyllan Gill to the American Hockey League's (AHL) Syracuse Crunch.

Roelens, 23, has 20 points (11g-9a) in 39 games and is third on the Solar Bears in penalty minutes with 65. The Roeselare, Belgium native has appeared in 55 games over two seasons with Orlando, scoring 23 points (12g-11a). The 6-foot-7, 217-pound forward has also skated 55 games over the same span with Syracuse, posting 11 points (6g-5a).

Roelens signed a three-year, entry level contract with the Lightning in February of 2024.

Gill, 21, has appeared in 64 games this season for Orlando, scoring 18 points (3g-15a) and a plus-2 rating.

He skated in 24 games with the Crunch last season, scoring two goals and two assists. He also appeared in 27 games with the Moncton Wildcats of the Quebec Maritime Junior Hockey League (QMJHL), scoring 24 points (6g-18a) and winning the Gilles-Courteau Trophy as QMJHL Champions.

During his junior career, Gill appeared in 212 QMJHL games with Moncton and Rouyn-Noranda, tallying 113 points (21g-92a).

Gill was selected by the Lightning in the seventh round, 223rd overall, in the 2022 NHL Draft and signed a three-year, entry level contract with the Lightning in May of 2024.







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