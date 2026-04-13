Bear Bites - Solar Bears Update

Published on April 13, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Orlando Solar Bears News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - The Solar Bears won all three games this weekend, outlasting Atlanta in overtime on Friday, shutting out the Savannah Ghost Pirates on Saturday, and scoring a season-high seven goals Sunday at Jacksonville.

This Week's Games:

Saturday, April 18 at South Carolina Stingrays - 6:05PM

Sunday, April 19 at Jacksonville Icemen - 6PM - Final game of season

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AT A GLANCE:

2025-26 REGULAR SEASON RECORD: 29-36-4-1 (.450)

LAST WEEK'S RECORD: 3-0-0-0

2025-26 REGULAR SEASON LEADERS:

TOP SCORER: Aaron Luchuk - 52 points

MOST GOALS: Aaron Luchuk - 21 goals

MOST ASSISTS: Aaron Luchuk - 31 assists

PIM LEADER: Tyler Drevitch - 92 PIM

PLUS-MINUS LEADER: Xavier Lapointe - +3

LAST WEEK'S GAMES:

Friday, April 10 at Atlanta Gladiators (4-3 W OT)

Samuel Richard earned his first professional win in net for the Solar Bears. First period goals from Jarid Lukosevicius, Dustin Geregach, and Tyler Bird gave the Bears a 3-1 lead, but the Gladiators responded with two second periods goals to tie. Dyllan Gill scored his first career overtime goal to give the Solar Bears the two points.

Saturday, April 11 vs. Savannah Ghost Pirates (2-0 W)

Connor Ungar earned his third shutout in a Solar Bears uniform, stopping all 32 shots he faced. Dustin Geregach recorded the game-winning goal on a third period breakaway. Tyler Bird added an empty net goal to secure the home victory in front of a record-setting crowd of 15,546 at Kia Center.

Sunday, April 12 at Jacksonville Icemen (7-4 W)

Solar Bears recorded a season-high, seven goals in a 7-4 win over Jacksonville, Sunday afternoon. Seven players recording multi-point games for Orlando, including Dustin Geregach, who extended his goal scoring streak to three games. Jarid Lukosevicius scored two goals in the third period, including the game-winner.

BITES:

Tyler Bird is on a three-game point streak recording two goals and two assists in that time.

Dustin Geregach is on a three-game goal streak and has four points in his last three games.

Jarid Lukosevicius has five goals in his last five games.

Connor Ungar has won four of his last five starts.

Orlando recorded a season-high, seven goals in their 7-4 win Sunday over Jacksonville

Orlando is 24-1-0-0 when leading after two periods.

BEARS IN THE NHL:

Five former Solar Bears currently occupy a spot on NHL rosters - here we will track their progress:

Darcy Kuemper - Goaltender - Los Angeles Kings - 49 GP, 19-14-14, .892

Mason Marchment - Forward - Columbus Blue Jackets - 67 GP, 19g-25a

Ryan Reaves - Forward - San Jose Sharks - 50 GP, 3g-0a

Colten Ellis - Goaltender - Buffalo Sabres - 15 GP, 8-4-1, .901

Connor Ingram - Goaltender - Edmonton Oilers - 30 GP, 15-10-2, .896







ECHL Stories from April 13, 2026

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