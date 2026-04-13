Canucks (AHL) Loan Goaltender Jonathan Lemieux to K-Wings

Published on April 13, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Kalamazoo Wings News Release







KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings (34-29-3-3), proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, announced Monday that goaltender Jonathan Lemieux has been loaned to Kalamazoo by the Abbotsford Canucks (AHL).

Jonathan Lemieux, 24, is a 6-foot 1-inch, 194-pound, Saint-Hyacinthe, QC native who's currently 11-8-1-3 with a 2.91 goals-against average (GAA) and a .908 save percentage (SV%) with Kalamazoo this season.

Lemieux was recalled to Abbotsford on April 9, after appearing in two games earlier this season, posting a 0-0-1-0 record with a 2.82 GAA and a. 902 SV%.

The netminder has 104 appearances with Kalamazoo across three seasons (2023-26), boasting a 2.95 GAA and a .908 SV% in his ECHL career.

The third-year pro spent 2022-23 at Concordia University (USports), posting a 16-4-0 record with a 1.98 GAA, a .933 SV%, and three shutouts. His performance that season earned him selections to USports' First Team All-Star, All-Rookie team, Rookie of the Year and Goaltender of the Year in 2023-24.

Next up, the K-Wings travel to Cincinnati for a matchup against the Cyclones at 7:35 EDT on Friday, April 17, at Heritage Bank Center.







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