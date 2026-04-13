Reading's Perets Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week
Published on April 13, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release
SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Yaniv Perets of the Reading Royals is the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week for April 6-12. It is the second time this season, and third time in his career, that he has received the weekly honor.
Perets went 1-0-1 with a 1.90 goals-against average and save percentage of .946 in two appearances against Wheeling last week
The 26-year-old turned aside 36 shots in a 3-2 win on Friday and made 34 saves in a 2-1 overtime loss on Sunday.
Under contract to Lehigh Valley of the American Hockey League, Perets is 14-8-4 in 27 appearances for the Royals this season with three shutouts, a 2.84 goals-against average and a save percentage of .910. He is 1-2-0 in three outings with the Phantoms this season.
A native of Dollard-des-Ormeaux, Quebec, Perets has appeared in 88 career ECHL games with Norfolk, Bloomington and Reading, posting an overall record of 44-31-8 with eight shutouts, a 2.82 goals-against average and a save percentage of .906. In seven career AHL games with Lehigh Valley and Chicago, he has posted a record of 2-4-1. He has also seen action two career NHL games for Carolina.
Prior to turning pro, Perets appeared in 74 career games at Quinnipiac University where he was 56-9-5 with 21 shutouts, a 1.34 goals-against average and a save percentage of .935 while leading the team to the National Championship in 2023.
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