Walleye Weekly No. 25: April 13, 2026

Published on April 13, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Toledo Walleye News Release









Toledo Walleye defenseman Riley McCourt

(Toledo Walleye) Toledo Walleye defenseman Riley McCourt(Toledo Walleye)

Overall Record: 40-16-6-5, 1st Central Division, Current Streak: 1 Loss

LAST WEEK'S RESULTS

Friday, April 10 vs. Cincinnati (4-3 OTL)

Saturday, April 11 at Cincinnati (5-4 SOW)

Sunday, April 12 at Fort Wayne (5-4 Loss)

THIS WEEK'S GAMES (All Times Eastern)

Thursday, April 16 at Fort Wayne (7:35 p.m., 1370 WSPD, FloSports)

Friday, April 17 vs. Wheeling (7:15 p.m., 1370 WSPD, BCSN, FloSports)

Walleye Notes

War Wounds: The Toledo Walleye took three of six possible points this weekend. They dropped Friday's match with Cincinnati in overtime but bounced back to swipe a shootout win from the Cyclones on Saturday before falling to Fort Wayne on Sunday. The Walleye are now in second place in the Central Division, but it's not over yet. The Fish could strongly benefit from an Indy Fuel regulation win over the Komets on Wednesday to still have a shot at the Central Division crown. Toledo has 94 points, trailing Fort Wayne's 96, however, Toledo currently holds the first tiebreaker. The Walleye have 39 regulation wins, while the Komets have 37. The Komets still have a game-in-hand, so the rooting begins Wednesday for those visiting the Memorial Coliseum this week. In the most fitting fashion, the season series finale between Toledo and Fort Wayne will likely decide the Central Division championship. The Walleye are 4-3-1 against the Komets this season.

Another Mayoral Campaign: Forward Brandon Hawkins has had a season for the ages. The reigning back-to-back MVP continually adds accolades to his no-doubt ECHL Hall of Fame resumé when it is all said-and-done. Earlier this month, he passed former Walleye forward Shane Berschbach (393) for the most points in Toledo Walleye History. Hawkins leads the team in points (402), goals (185), power-play goals (66), power-play points (155), game-winning goals (30), first goals (28), insurance goals (25), overtime goals (4), unassisted goals (14), and shots (1,569). His next target will be to pass Toledo Storm legend Rick Judson's Toledo ECHL record of 441 career points, needing only 39 more points to tie that record. The last of Berschbach's records that "The Mayor" has to knock down are games played (376; needs 51), assists (277, needs 51), and power-play assists (99, needs 11). The two franchise legends have gone back-and-forth in the +/- column, as Hawkins holds a 78-77 lead heading into the final week of the season. Over the course of the year, Hawkins has hit 400 professional and ECHL games, 300 Walleye games, 400 Walleye points, the franchise records for both points and power-play points, 400 ECHL points, 200 pro and ECHL goals and 200 Walleye assists. He enters the final week with 75 points (34G, 41A), which is second in the league to Kansas City's Marcus Crawford (86 points). If Hawkins can tally five points in the final two games, it'd be his fourth consecutive season clearing the 80-point threshold.

Tanner Toledo: Perrysburg native and "Toledo's Favorite Son" Tanner Dickinson has taken advantage of the opportunity to come play for his hometown team this season. The 24-year-old forward ranks second on the team in points (63) and is third on the team in both goals (23) and assists (40). He has been scorching as of late, riding a six-game point streak that has seen him collect 11 points (4G, 7A) and a game-winning goal. Dickinson was especially good against the Cincinnati Cyclones, tallying 20 points (4G, 16A) in 15 games against the division rival this season.

McCourt is Now in Session: Defenseman Riley McCourt returned to the pond this season after spending the 2024-25 campaign across the Atlantic in Germany. The native of St. Catharines, Ontario, has set four franchise records this season, while appearing in his 300th professional game, 200th ECHL game and clearing the 100-assists threshold in both his ECHL and Toledo careers. "Courtzy" set the franchise records for most assists and most points by a defenseman and followed it up by breaking his own franchise record for most assists by a defenseman in a single season (45) and breaking Shane Berschbach's record for most power-play assists in a single season (29).

El Fin: The Walleye close their 2025-26 regular season campaign with a rematch with the Fort Wayne Komets on Thursday, and the last match-up with the Wheeling Nailers inside the Huntington Center on Friday.

Walleye Player of the Week:

Brandon Hawkins (2G, 4A, +3)

Walleye Goaltender of the Week:

Matt Jurusik (W, 25 SV)

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ECHL Stories from April 13, 2026

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