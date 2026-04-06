Walleye Weekly No. 24: April 6, 2026

Published on April 6, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Toledo Walleye News Release









Toledo Walleye forward Tanner Kelly

(Toledo Walleye) Toledo Walleye forward Tanner Kelly(Toledo Walleye)

Overall Record: 40-16-6-5, 1st Central Division, Current Streak: 1 Loss

LAST WEEK'S RESULTS

Wednesday, April 1 at Indy (5-4 Win/OT)

Friday, April 3 at Kalamazoo (6-2 Win)

Saturday April 4 vs. Wheeling (4-2 Loss)

THIS WEEK'S GAMES (All Times Eastern)

Friday, April 10 vs. Cincinnati (7:15 p.m., 1370 WSPD, BCSN, FloSports)

Saturday, April 11 at Cincinnati (4:05 p.m., 1370 WSPD, FloSports)

Sunday, April 12 at Fort Wayne (5:05 p.m., 1370 WSPD, FloSports)

Walleye Notes

Central Cafe: The Toledo Walleye took four of six possible points this weekend. They nabbed a pair of wins, taking an overtime win in Indy on Wednesday, then following up with a win on Friday at Kalamazoo, before closing the weekend with a loss at home to Wheeling on Saturday. The Walleye have beaten up on Central Division opponents this season, going 33-11-8 against them, and having their next four games within the division, playing a pair against the Cincinnati Cyclones followed by a pair against the Fort Wayne Komets before closing the regular season against the Wheeling Nailers on April 17. Toledo enters the new week atop the Central Division with 91 points, one point ahead of Fort Wayne (90) who has a game in hand entering the final stretch.

Another Feather: Forward Brandon Hawkins sniped his 31st goal, and more importantly, his 67th point of the season on Friday night, allowing him to pass former Walleye forward Shane Berschbach (393) for the most points in Toledo Walleye History. Hawkins leads the team in points (396), goals (183), power-play goals (65), power-play points (152), game-winning goals (30), first goals (28), insurance goals (25), overtime goals (4), unassisted goals (14), and shots (1,547). His next target will be to pass Toledo Storm legend Rick Judson's Toledo ECHL record of 441 career points, needing only 45 more points to tie that record. The last of Berschbach's records that "The Mayor" has to knock down are games played (376; needs 54), assists (277, needs 55), and power-play assists (99, needs 13). The two franchise legends have been battling atop the +/- leaderboard all season, with Berschbach holding a +2 lead (77-75). Hawkins is currently third in the ECHL in points with 69 (32 goals, 37 assists), trailing only Kansas City defenseman Marcus Crawford (84 pts) and Utah rookie forward Danny Dzhaniyev (70).

Milestones Manor: Alongside Hawkins, the Toledo Walleye had more individual milestones reached over the weekend. Riley McCourt played in his 300th professional game, and recorded a power-play assist, tying both his single-season assist record for a defenseman (44) and Shane Berschbach's single-season power-play assist record of 28 (2016-17). Michael Milne played in his 200th pro game and nabbed his first ECHL assist over the weekend, with Campbell Cichosz joining him with his first professional assist in his pro debut on Friday. Colin Swoyer appeared in his 100th game with the Walleye and needs five more to hit 200 as a pro. Mitch Lewandowski can tie two records and break a third. Lewandowski is tied with Alden Hirschfeld for the franchise record for most shorthanded goals with six. If Lewandowski were to break that, he would re-join the list of nine players with three shorthanded goals in a single season, something only he could do twice, and it would also tie him with Hirschfeld's franchise shorthanded points record of nine. His next appearance will be his 200th game as a pro, a feat that Tanner Dickinson is four games away from.

Bread and Butter: The Toledo Walleye relies on their special teams' units, and they have been especially strong lately. The Fish are 11/30 (36.6%) on the power play over their last ten games, having scored at least one in eight of the ten games. The Walleye special teams are an ECHL-best +37 on the season, as they have scored 69 goals (54 PPG, 15 SHG) allowing just 32 (30 PPG, 2 SHG). Toledo has far-and-away the best power-play unit in the ECHL, and the penalty-kill unit is among the league's best as well. Toledo's power-play unit leads the league across the board, operating at 29.5% (next closest is Wheeling at 23.7%), splitting at 29.9% at home and 29% on the road, both over 4% higher than the next-best team. The penalty-kill has provided lots of offense, as they lead the league with 15 shorthanded goals (next closest is Worcester with 11), and an astounding 11 of which have come on the road. They rank eighth overall (84.3%) and fifth at home (87.9%). Despite the lower PK% on the road, the team is actually +20 on the road, to +16 at home.

The Penultimate: The Walleye opens their second-to-last week of the regular season with a home-and-home against Cincinnati, beginning at home on Friday and then heading to the Heritage Bank Center for the final time this season on Saturday. The Fish then head West to Fort Wayne to round out the weekend on Sunday.

Walleye Player of the Week:

Tanner Dickinson (3G, 2A, GWG)

Walleye Goaltender of the Week:

Nolan Lalonde (1-0-0, 34/36 SV)

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