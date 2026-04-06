Ghost Pirates Add Truman, Welcome Back Vitelli

Published on April 6, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Savannah Ghost Pirates News Release







DULUTH, Ga. - The Savannah Ghost Pirates, proud ECHL affiliate of the Florida Panthers, announced today that they have signed forward Scout Truman and that forward Reece Vitelli has been reassigned to Savannah by the Manitoba Moose of the American Hockey League.

Truman, 23, spent four seasons in the NCAA between UMass Lowell and Minnesota Duluth, appearing in 144 career games while recording 39 goals and 35 assists.

The Lethbridge, Alberta native also played two seasons in the USHL with the Des Moines Buccaneers, skating in 95 games and totaling 29 goals and 45 assists.

Vitelli, 24, returns to Savannah in his fourth professional season. He has appeared in 235 career games between the ECHL and AHL, totaling 43 goals and 115 assists. This season, he has skated in 33 games with the Ghost Pirates, recording eight goals and 14 assists.

The Winnipeg, Manitoba native spent part of last season in Savannah, appearing in 57 games and registering 12 goals and 40 assists. His 40 assists tied a franchise record for most in a single season. Vitelli received a qualifying offer last offseason, allowing the Ghost Pirates to retain his ECHL playing rights.

Savannah returns to action Tuesday night against the Atlanta Gladiators with puck drop scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET. The game will be streamed live on FloHockey and broadcast on Mixlr. Tickets and additional information about upcoming home games are available at ghostpirateshockey.com.







ECHL Stories from April 6, 2026

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