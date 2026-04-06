Purpura Named ECHL Goaltender of the Week

Published on April 6, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Savannah Ghost Pirates News Release







DULUTH, Ga. - The Savannah Ghost Pirates, in conjunction with the ECHL, announced today that goaltender Vinnie Purpura has been named the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week for March 30 - April 5.

Purpura went 2-0-0 with one shutout, posting a 0.50 goals-against average and a .987 save percentage in two appearances last week.

The 27-year-old stopped all 41 shots he faced in a 1-0 win at Greenville on Tuesday and followed that up with 35 saves in a 2-1 victory at Atlanta on Saturday.

Under contract with the AHL's Charlotte Checkers, Purpura is 20-15-0 this season with two shutouts, a 2.60 goals-against average, and a .916 save percentage in 35 ECHL appearances with Reading and Savannah. This marks the second time this season he has earned Goaltender of the Week honors.

A native of Lemont, Illinois, Purpura has appeared in 88 career ECHL games with Savannah, Reading, and Adirondack, compiling a 48-25-11 record with three shutouts, a 2.66 goals-against average, and a .915 save percentage.

Prior to turning pro, Purpura played 53 collegiate games between Boston University and Long Island University, posting a 12-34-1 record with one shutout, a 3.38 goals-against average, and a .894 save percentage.

The Ghost Pirates return to action Tuesday night against the Atlanta Gladiators with puck drop scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET. The game will be streamed live on FloHockey and broadcast on Mixlr. Tickets and additional information about upcoming home games are available at ghostpirateshockey.com.







ECHL Stories from April 6, 2026

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