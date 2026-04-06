Goaltender Jesper Vikman Re-Assigned to Stingrays

Published on April 6, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

South Carolina Stingrays News Release







NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, have announced that goaltender Jesper Vikman has been re-assigned to the club from Hershey by the Washington Capitals.

Vikman comes to South Carolina after he was acquired by Washington in a trade with the Vegas Golden Knights on March 5. The Capitals traded forward Nic Dowd to the Golden Knights in exchange for Vikman, a second-round pick in the 2029 NHL Draft and a third-round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft (originally from San Jose).

This season with Vegas' AHL affiliate, the Henderson Silver Knights, the 24-year-old went 8-7-3 with a 3.41 goals-against average and an .866 save percentage in 18 games. He has not made an appearance for Hershey after he was re-assigned to the Bears on March 5. In 41 games in the AHL across the last four seasons, the Stockholm, Sweden native is 16-18-6 with a 3.48 goals-against average and an .880 save percentage.

The 6-foot-4, 205 pound backstop spent the majority of last season with the Tahoe Knight Monsters, posting a 24-15-3 record with a 3.19 goals-against average and an .897 save percentage. In his first full professional season in 2023-24, Vikman appeared for the Savannah Ghost Pirates and went 7-8-0 with a 3.01 goals-against average and an .899 save percentage. In his ECHL career, Vikman is 31-23-3 with a 3.14 goals-against average and an .897 save percentage.

Selected by Vegas in the fifth round of the 2020 NHL Entry Draft, Vikman played two seasons in the Western Hockey League (WHL) for the Vancouver Giants from 2021-23 where he had a 36-36-3 record, a 3.19 goals-against average and a .903 save percentage. He was named to the B.C. Division's First All-Star Team in 2022-23.

This Stingrays transaction is brought to you by Huey Magoo's, the Filet Mignon of Chicken.

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South Carolina returns to the North Charleston Coliseum on Saturday, April 18, against the Orlando Solar Bears for Fan Appreciation Night, presented by Amped Electric, at 6:05 p.m.







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