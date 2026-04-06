ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension
Published on April 6, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release
SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL Department of Player Safety on Monday announced that Maine's Jacob Perreault has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #1035, Maine at Trois-Rivières, on April 5.
Perreault is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of his major penalty for boarding at 12:32 of the third period.
Perreault will miss Maine's game vs. Adirondack on April 8.
Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.
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