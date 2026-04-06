Ghost Pirates Weekly Update: April 6

Published on April 6, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Savannah Ghost Pirates News Release







SAVANNAH, Ga. - The Savannah Ghost Pirates, proud ECHL affiliate of the Florida Panthers, wrapped up a two-game week with matchups in Greenville and Atlanta.

LAST WEEK'S HAUNTS

Tuesday, March 31 - at Greenville (1-0 W)

The Ghost Pirates opened the week with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over the Greenville Swamp Rabbits. Keaton Pehrson scored the lone goal, while Vinnie Purpura delivered a 41-save shutout.

Saturday, April 4 - at Atlanta (2-1 W)

Savannah closed out the week with a tight 2-1 win against the Atlanta Gladiators. Jaxsen Wiebe opened the scoring, and Tristan Amonte netted the game-winning power-play goal in the third period.

ON THE PLANK

Savannah continues its nine-game road trip before returning home for Fan Appreciation Night.

- Tuesday, Apr. 7 - at Atlanta | 7:10 p.m. ET

- Wednesday, Apr. 8 - at Greenville | 7:05 p.m. ET

- Saturday, Apr. 11 - at Orlando | 7:00 p.m. ET

- Sunday, Apr. 12 - vs. Atlanta | 3:00 p.m. ET

Fan Appreciation Night presented by Publix

PLAYER SPOTLIGHT

Tristan Amonte - Scored his seventh professional goal on Saturday, with three of his seven goals standing as game-winners.

All games will be streamed live on FloHockey and broadcast on Mixlr. Tickets and additional information are available at ghostpirateshockey.com.







ECHL Stories from April 6, 2026

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