Ghost Pirates Weekly Update: April 6
Published on April 6, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Savannah Ghost Pirates News Release
SAVANNAH, Ga. - The Savannah Ghost Pirates, proud ECHL affiliate of the Florida Panthers, wrapped up a two-game week with matchups in Greenville and Atlanta.
LAST WEEK'S HAUNTS
Tuesday, March 31 - at Greenville (1-0 W)
The Ghost Pirates opened the week with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over the Greenville Swamp Rabbits. Keaton Pehrson scored the lone goal, while Vinnie Purpura delivered a 41-save shutout.
Saturday, April 4 - at Atlanta (2-1 W)
Savannah closed out the week with a tight 2-1 win against the Atlanta Gladiators. Jaxsen Wiebe opened the scoring, and Tristan Amonte netted the game-winning power-play goal in the third period.
ON THE PLANK
Savannah continues its nine-game road trip before returning home for Fan Appreciation Night.
- Tuesday, Apr. 7 - at Atlanta | 7:10 p.m. ET
- Wednesday, Apr. 8 - at Greenville | 7:05 p.m. ET
- Saturday, Apr. 11 - at Orlando | 7:00 p.m. ET
- Sunday, Apr. 12 - vs. Atlanta | 3:00 p.m. ET
Fan Appreciation Night presented by Publix
PLAYER SPOTLIGHT
Tristan Amonte - Scored his seventh professional goal on Saturday, with three of his seven goals standing as game-winners.
All games will be streamed live on FloHockey and broadcast on Mixlr. Tickets and additional information are available at ghostpirateshockey.com.
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