Mavericks Capture Brabham Cup, Continue Historic 2025-26 Season

Published on April 6, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Kansas City Mavericks News Release







The Kansas City Mavericks have secured their place at the top of professional hockey, capturing the 2025-26 Brabham Cup as the ECHL's regular-season champion.

Kansas City clinched the league's best record, earning the Brabham Cup for the third time in franchise history and second time in the past three seasons. With it, the Mavericks have also secured home-ice advantage throughout their run in the Kelly Cup Playoffs.

The Mavericks have also been crowned 2026 Western Conference Regular Season Champions and 2026 Mountain Division Regular Season Champions, further solidifying their dominance throughout the year.

Even more impressively, Kansas City's success has extended beyond the ECHL.

The Mavericks currently hold a .821 winning percentage, the highest mark across all of professional hockey, including the ECHL, AHL, and NHL, setting the standard at every level of the sport.

From start to finish, the Mavericks have established themselves as one of the most complete teams in the league. Kansas City ranks among the top teams in nearly every major statistical category, including power play, penalty kill, goals for, and goals against.

The team's consistency has been unmatched throughout the season. The Mavericks recorded multiple double-digit win streaks, including a 14-game and 12-game run, and tied for one of the longest home winning streaks in ECHL history.

Kansas City has also made its mark on the road, finishing tied for the third-most road wins in a single season in league history.

Individually, Mavericks players have earned recognition across the league, including multiple Players of the Week and Players of the Month honors. Marcus Crawford highlighted the season with an All-Star selection.

Behind the bench, Head Coach Tad O'Had reached several milestones this season, including his 250th win with the Mavericks, continuing to lead one of the most successful stretches in franchise history.

While the Brabham Cup and regular-season titles have already been secured, the Mavericks will close out the regular season on April 18 against the Allen Americans on the road before turning their full attention to the postseason.

Kansas City has already proven it is the top team in the regular season.

Now, the focus shifts to what's next.







ECHL Stories from April 6, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.