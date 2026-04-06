Americans Weekly

Published on April 6, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Allen Americans News Release









Allen Americans goaltender Brett Mirwald collects the puck

(Allen Americans) Allen Americans goaltender Brett Mirwald collects the puck(Allen Americans)

Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans (38-23-5-0), ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), start a busy week with four games in five days starting on Wednesday night against the Wichita Thunder. The Americans clinched a spot in the ECHL Kelly Cup Playoffs last week.

Last Week's Record: 3-0

Overall record: 38-23-5-0

Last Week's Results:

Thursday, April 2nd

Greensboro 5 at Allen 8 Final

Friday, April 3rd

Greensboro 0 at Allen 6 Final

Saturday, April 4th

Greensboro 0 at Allen 4 Final

-- This Week --

Wednesday, April 8th vs. Wichita Thunder

Time: 7:10 PM CDT

Location: CUTX Event Center

Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7

Friday, April 10TH vs. Tahoe Knight Monsters

Time: 7:10 PM CDT

Location: CUTX Event Center

Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7

Saturday, April 11TH vs. Tahoe Knight Monsters

Time: 7:10 PM CDT

Location: CUTX Event Center

Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7

Sunday, April 12TH @ Wichita Thunder

Time: 2:05 PM CDT

Location: Intrust Bank Arena

Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7

Regular Season Team Leaders:

Goals - (35) Danny Katic

Assists - (46) Brayden Watts

Points - (68) Brayden Watts

Power Play Goals - (10) Danny Katic

Power Play Assists - (24) Sam Sedley

Shorthanded Goals - (2) Harrison Blaisdell and Colby McAuley

Shorthanded Assists - (1) Andre Anania, Harrison Blaisdell, Brayden Watts and Danny Katic

Game Winning Goals - (5) Colton Hargrove

First Goal - (5) Colby McAuley

Insurance Goals - (6) Colby McAuley

Penalty Minutes - (103) Danny Katic

Plus/Minus - (+23) Ty Prefontaine

Shots on Goal - (223) Colton Hargrove

Save Percentage - (0.923) Jackson Parsons

Goals against average (2.41) Jackson Parsons

Goalie Wins - (18) Marco Costantini (18-8-4)

Americans Notables:

- Rookie Goalie Brett Mirwald had back-to-back shutouts in his first two professional starts.

- Ty Prefontaine leads all rookies in Plus-Minus at +23

- Danny Katic leads the ECHL with 35 goals.

- Brayden Watts is tied for 4th in scoring with 68 points.

- Danny Katic is seventh in scoring with 62 points.

- Danny Katic has a nine-game point streak (9 goals and 8 assists).

- Colton Hargrove has 10 points in his last six games (6 goals and 4 assists).

- Michael Gildon had his six-game point streak snapped on Saturday.

- Sam Sedley has a four-game point streak.

-Colby McAuley has a six-game point streak (5 goals and 5 assists).

- Danny Katic leads the Americans with 10 Power Play Goals.

- Sam Sedley is third overall with 24 Power Play Assists.

- Colton Hargrove leads Allen with 5 Power Game Winning Goals.

- The Americans are tied with Kansas City for the most goals scored (243).

- The Americans have won six straight games.

- Danny Katic leads the ECHL in Shooting Percentage (26.5 %).

- Michael Gildon is tied for the league lead with three Shootout Goals.

- Sam Sedley is tied for second with four Game Winning Goals by a Defenseman.

- The Americans are 3-5 in Overtime Games.

- The Americans lead the ECHL with six (6) Shootout Goals in nine (9) attempts.

- Allen is 27-2-3 when Scoring First.

- The Americans finished the season 6-3-0 against the Eastern Conference.

- The Americans Home Power Play is second overall at 24.5 % (34-for-139).

- The Americans Home Penalty Kill ranks first overall at 89.2 %.

- Allen is outscoring their opponents 87-49 in the second period.

- The Americans are averaging the most goals per game at 3.68.

- The Americans are second in the league in shots per game (33.64 %).

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ECHL Stories from April 6, 2026

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