Americans Weekly
Published on April 6, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Allen Americans News Release
Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans (38-23-5-0), ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), start a busy week with four games in five days starting on Wednesday night against the Wichita Thunder. The Americans clinched a spot in the ECHL Kelly Cup Playoffs last week.
Last Week's Record: 3-0
Overall record: 38-23-5-0
Last Week's Results:
Thursday, April 2nd
Greensboro 5 at Allen 8 Final
Friday, April 3rd
Greensboro 0 at Allen 6 Final
Saturday, April 4th
Greensboro 0 at Allen 4 Final
-- This Week --
Wednesday, April 8th vs. Wichita Thunder
Time: 7:10 PM CDT
Location: CUTX Event Center
Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7
Friday, April 10TH vs. Tahoe Knight Monsters
Time: 7:10 PM CDT
Location: CUTX Event Center
Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7
Saturday, April 11TH vs. Tahoe Knight Monsters
Time: 7:10 PM CDT
Location: CUTX Event Center
Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7
Sunday, April 12TH @ Wichita Thunder
Time: 2:05 PM CDT
Location: Intrust Bank Arena
Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7
Regular Season Team Leaders:
Goals - (35) Danny Katic
Assists - (46) Brayden Watts
Points - (68) Brayden Watts
Power Play Goals - (10) Danny Katic
Power Play Assists - (24) Sam Sedley
Shorthanded Goals - (2) Harrison Blaisdell and Colby McAuley
Shorthanded Assists - (1) Andre Anania, Harrison Blaisdell, Brayden Watts and Danny Katic
Game Winning Goals - (5) Colton Hargrove
First Goal - (5) Colby McAuley
Insurance Goals - (6) Colby McAuley
Penalty Minutes - (103) Danny Katic
Plus/Minus - (+23) Ty Prefontaine
Shots on Goal - (223) Colton Hargrove
Save Percentage - (0.923) Jackson Parsons
Goals against average (2.41) Jackson Parsons
Goalie Wins - (18) Marco Costantini (18-8-4)
Americans Notables:
- Rookie Goalie Brett Mirwald had back-to-back shutouts in his first two professional starts.
- Ty Prefontaine leads all rookies in Plus-Minus at +23
- Danny Katic leads the ECHL with 35 goals.
- Brayden Watts is tied for 4th in scoring with 68 points.
- Danny Katic is seventh in scoring with 62 points.
- Danny Katic has a nine-game point streak (9 goals and 8 assists).
- Colton Hargrove has 10 points in his last six games (6 goals and 4 assists).
- Michael Gildon had his six-game point streak snapped on Saturday.
- Sam Sedley has a four-game point streak.
-Colby McAuley has a six-game point streak (5 goals and 5 assists).
- Danny Katic leads the Americans with 10 Power Play Goals.
- Sam Sedley is third overall with 24 Power Play Assists.
- Colton Hargrove leads Allen with 5 Power Game Winning Goals.
- The Americans are tied with Kansas City for the most goals scored (243).
- The Americans have won six straight games.
- Danny Katic leads the ECHL in Shooting Percentage (26.5 %).
- Michael Gildon is tied for the league lead with three Shootout Goals.
- Sam Sedley is tied for second with four Game Winning Goals by a Defenseman.
- The Americans are 3-5 in Overtime Games.
- The Americans lead the ECHL with six (6) Shootout Goals in nine (9) attempts.
- Allen is 27-2-3 when Scoring First.
- The Americans finished the season 6-3-0 against the Eastern Conference.
- The Americans Home Power Play is second overall at 24.5 % (34-for-139).
- The Americans Home Penalty Kill ranks first overall at 89.2 %.
- Allen is outscoring their opponents 87-49 in the second period.
- The Americans are averaging the most goals per game at 3.68.
- The Americans are second in the league in shots per game (33.64 %).
Images from this story
|
Allen Americans goaltender Brett Mirwald collects the puck
ECHL Stories from April 6, 2026
- Americans Weekly - Allen Americans
- Stingrays Weekly Report - April 6 - South Carolina Stingrays
- Walleye Weekly No. 24: April 6, 2026 - Toledo Walleye
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.