Thunder Sign Defenseman Mitchell Becker
Published on April 6, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Adirondack Thunder News Release
GLENS FALLS - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils and Utica Comets, have announced that the club has signed defenseman Mitchell Becker to an amateur tryout contract.
Becker, 24, finished his fourth year of NCAA (D1) hockey at Niagara University where he played in 37 games and had eight assists. The 6-foot-4, 223-pound defenseman played 105 games with UMass-Lowell and Niagara University and had five goals and 15 assists for 20 points.
The Adirondack Thunder returns to Harding Mazzotti Arena for Fan Appreciation Weekend against Trois-Rivieres this Saturday and Sunday. Enjoy giveaways and drink specials both games and Sunday you could win a jersey off a player's back.
Tickets for Thunder home games are on sale now! Great ticket packages, including season tickets, are still available! For more information, call the front office at 518-480-3355 or visit www.echlthunder.com/tickets. For all the latest Adirondack Thunder news, follow the team on all social media (ECHLThunder).
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Defenseman Mitchell Becker with Niagara University
(Niagara University)
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