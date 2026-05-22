Adirondack Thunder, New Jersey Devils Agree to Mutual Third-Year Option

Published on May 22, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Adirondack Thunder News Release







GLENS FALLS - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils and Utica Comets, have announced that the club has agreed to the third-year option to affiliate with the NHL's New Jersey Devils and the AHL's Utica Comets through the 2026-27 season.

"We're thrilled to continue our affiliation with the Utica Comets and New Jersey Devils through the 2026-27 season," said Jeff Mead, President of the Adirondack Thunder. "The proximity between Glens Falls and Utica has been a tremendous asset for both organizations, allowing for seamless player movement and strong communication between our coaching and hockey operations staffs. Over the past several seasons, we've built an outstanding working relationship with the Comets and Devils organizations, and we're excited to continue growing that partnership together."

This past season, the Thunder made the Kelly Cup Playoffs for the seventh time in 11 years and set an attendance record with 20 sellouts, along with the highest average attendance of 4,539 in team history. The Thunder also helped donate a record $319,477 back locally and did 300 events throughout the community. This past season, seven players appeared in over 300 combined regular-season games with both the Utica Comets and Adirondack Thunder.

"On behalf of the New Jersey Devils organization, we are excited to continue our affiliation with the Adirondack Thunder through the 2026-27 season," New Jersey Devils Assistant General Manager/Utica Comets General Manager Braden Birch said. "We look forward to continuing the success the Thunder had this past season and appreciate the developmental focus they provide for our AHL/NHL clubs."

With the agreement, the Devils and Comets will be able to designate players for assignment within their system to Adirondack through the 2026-27 season. The Thunder roster is composed of players that are signed to two-way AHL contracts, those on ECHL contracts, NHL contracted players, as well as players on AHL one-way contracts.







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