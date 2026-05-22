Eastern Conference Finals Tickets on Sale

Published on May 22, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Wheeling Nailers News Release







Your North Division Champions begin the Battle for the East TONIGHT in Estero, Florida. Games 1 and 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals will be hosted tonight and tomorrow at Hertz Arena.

The battle then returns home to for Games 3, 4, and, if necessary, Game 5 on May 27th, 29th, and 30th.

Be one of the first fans through the door for all home games to get a FREE Eastern Conference Finals Rally Towel!

Don't miss your chance to be part of history and help us pack WesBanco Arena for the Eastern Conference Finals. Tickets are available now for all home games.

Interested in purchasing 10 or more tickets to any game this season? Let our sales representatives save you money when you purchase through them. Call our office at 304-234-GOAL!

Season tickets for the 2026-2027 season are officially on sale. Call 304-234-GOAL to get your season tickets now!







ECHL Stories from May 22, 2026

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