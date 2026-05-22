Officials Named for Conference Finals

Published on May 22, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release







The following 10 referees and 10 linesmen have been selected to work the Conference Finals in the 2026 Kelly Cup Playoffs.

Referees: Emile Charron (1st Conference Finals), Alex Gagne (1st), Logan Gruhl (5th), Tyler Hascall (4th), Will Kelly (2nd), Jamie Pavia (1st), Austin Rook (1st), Brendan Schreider (2nd), Rocco Stachowiak (3rd) and Hayden Verbeek (2nd).

Linesmen: Logan Berkowitz (2nd Conference Finals), Nicolas Boivin (2nd), TJ Dockery (2nd), Kyle Gaspari (1st), Bryan Gorcoff (5th), Matthew Heinen (5th), Odin Nelson (1st), Guillaume Ouellet (1st), Jake Paugh (2nd) and Quinn Schafer (3rd).

"These 20 officials have been selected based on the merit of their performance through the first two rounds of the Kelly Cup Playoffs," said ECHL Manager of Officiating Operations Casey Terreri. "Earning the opportunity to work the Conference Finals is a major accomplishment for each and every one of them."

Eastern Conference Finals

Florida Everblades vs. Wheeling Nailers

Game 1 - Friday, May 22 at 7:30 p.m. ET at Florida

Game 2 - Saturday, May 23 at 7 p.m. ET at Florida

Game 3 - Wednesday, May 27 at 7:10 p.m. ET at Wheeling

Game 4 - Friday, May 29 at 7:10 p.m. ET at Wheeling

Game 5 - Saturday, May 30 at 7:10 p.m. ET at Wheeling (If Necessary)

Game 6 - Monday, June 1 at 7:30 p.m. ET at Florida (If Necessary)

Game 7 - Wednesday, June 3 at 7:30 p.m. ET at Florida (If Necessary)

Western Conference Finals

Kansas City Mavericks vs. Fort Wayne Komets

Game 1 - Friday, May 22 at 7:05 p.m. CT at Kansas City

Game 2 - Saturday, May 23 at 6:05 p.m. CT Kansas City

Game 3 - Monday, May 25 at 7:35 p.m. ET at Fort Wayne

Game 4 - Tuesday, May 26 at 7:35 p.m. ET at Fort Wayne

Game 5 - Sunday, May 31 at 5:05 p.m. ET at Fort Wayne (If Necessary)

Game 6 - Tuesday, June 2 at 7:05 p.m. CT at Kansas City (If Necessary)

Game 7 - Wednesday, June 3 at 7:05 p.m. CT at Kansas City (If Necessary)







ECHL Stories from May 22, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.