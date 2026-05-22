Officials Named for Conference Finals
Published on May 22, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release
The following 10 referees and 10 linesmen have been selected to work the Conference Finals in the 2026 Kelly Cup Playoffs.
Referees: Emile Charron (1st Conference Finals), Alex Gagne (1st), Logan Gruhl (5th), Tyler Hascall (4th), Will Kelly (2nd), Jamie Pavia (1st), Austin Rook (1st), Brendan Schreider (2nd), Rocco Stachowiak (3rd) and Hayden Verbeek (2nd).
Linesmen: Logan Berkowitz (2nd Conference Finals), Nicolas Boivin (2nd), TJ Dockery (2nd), Kyle Gaspari (1st), Bryan Gorcoff (5th), Matthew Heinen (5th), Odin Nelson (1st), Guillaume Ouellet (1st), Jake Paugh (2nd) and Quinn Schafer (3rd).
"These 20 officials have been selected based on the merit of their performance through the first two rounds of the Kelly Cup Playoffs," said ECHL Manager of Officiating Operations Casey Terreri. "Earning the opportunity to work the Conference Finals is a major accomplishment for each and every one of them."
Eastern Conference Finals
Florida Everblades vs. Wheeling Nailers
Game 1 - Friday, May 22 at 7:30 p.m. ET at Florida
Game 2 - Saturday, May 23 at 7 p.m. ET at Florida
Game 3 - Wednesday, May 27 at 7:10 p.m. ET at Wheeling
Game 4 - Friday, May 29 at 7:10 p.m. ET at Wheeling
Game 5 - Saturday, May 30 at 7:10 p.m. ET at Wheeling (If Necessary)
Game 6 - Monday, June 1 at 7:30 p.m. ET at Florida (If Necessary)
Game 7 - Wednesday, June 3 at 7:30 p.m. ET at Florida (If Necessary)
Western Conference Finals
Kansas City Mavericks vs. Fort Wayne Komets
Game 1 - Friday, May 22 at 7:05 p.m. CT at Kansas City
Game 2 - Saturday, May 23 at 6:05 p.m. CT Kansas City
Game 3 - Monday, May 25 at 7:35 p.m. ET at Fort Wayne
Game 4 - Tuesday, May 26 at 7:35 p.m. ET at Fort Wayne
Game 5 - Sunday, May 31 at 5:05 p.m. ET at Fort Wayne (If Necessary)
Game 6 - Tuesday, June 2 at 7:05 p.m. CT at Kansas City (If Necessary)
Game 7 - Wednesday, June 3 at 7:05 p.m. CT at Kansas City (If Necessary)
ECHL Stories from May 22, 2026
- Playoff, Regular Season Memories Live on at Walleye Postseason Celebration - Toledo Walleye
- Eastern Conference Finals Tickets on Sale - Wheeling Nailers
- Adirondack Thunder, New Jersey Devils Agree to Mutual Third-Year Option - Adirondack Thunder
- Admirals Announce 2026-27 Regular Season Schedule - Norfolk Admirals
- Officials Named for Conference Finals - ECHL
- Blades Begin Eastern Conference Finals against Nailers - Florida Everblades
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