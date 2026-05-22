Maine Mariners Announce Departure of CEO and Alternate Governor Adam Goldberg

Published on May 22, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Maine Mariners News Release







PORTLAND, ME - The Maine Mariners today announced that Adam Goldberg will step down from his roles as Chief Executive Officer and Alternate Governor at the end of May to pursue other opportunities.

Goldberg has been an integral part of the Mariners organization, playing a key role in bringing professional hockey back to Maine and helping to reestablish the Mariners as a vibrant presence in the community. His leadership, vision, and commitment have been instrumental in building a strong foundation for the Team.

"Adam has been central to an incredibly important chapter for the Maine Mariners," said Dexter Paine, Owner and Chairman of the Mariners. "His leadership and vision were critical in bringing the Mariners back to Maine, and his impact on the organization and the community will be long lasting. We are grateful for his years of service and many contributions, and we wish him continued success in his next chapter."

Goldberg will continue in his roles through the end of May and will work closely with the organization to ensure a smooth transition. Additional updates regarding leadership plans will be shared in due course.







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