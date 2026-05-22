Maine Mariners Announce Departure of CEO and Alternate Governor Adam Goldberg
Published on May 22, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Maine Mariners News Release
PORTLAND, ME - The Maine Mariners today announced that Adam Goldberg will step down from his roles as Chief Executive Officer and Alternate Governor at the end of May to pursue other opportunities.
Goldberg has been an integral part of the Mariners organization, playing a key role in bringing professional hockey back to Maine and helping to reestablish the Mariners as a vibrant presence in the community. His leadership, vision, and commitment have been instrumental in building a strong foundation for the Team.
"Adam has been central to an incredibly important chapter for the Maine Mariners," said Dexter Paine, Owner and Chairman of the Mariners. "His leadership and vision were critical in bringing the Mariners back to Maine, and his impact on the organization and the community will be long lasting. We are grateful for his years of service and many contributions, and we wish him continued success in his next chapter."
Goldberg will continue in his roles through the end of May and will work closely with the organization to ensure a smooth transition. Additional updates regarding leadership plans will be shared in due course.
ECHL Stories from May 22, 2026
- Maine Mariners Announce Departure of CEO and Alternate Governor Adam Goldberg - Maine Mariners
- Playoff, Regular Season Memories Live on at Walleye Postseason Celebration - Toledo Walleye
- Eastern Conference Finals Tickets on Sale - Wheeling Nailers
- Adirondack Thunder, New Jersey Devils Agree to Mutual Third-Year Option - Adirondack Thunder
- Admirals Announce 2026-27 Regular Season Schedule - Norfolk Admirals
- Officials Named for Conference Finals - ECHL
- Blades Begin Eastern Conference Finals against Nailers - Florida Everblades
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Maine Mariners Stories
- Maine Mariners Announce Departure of CEO and Alternate Governor Adam Goldberg
- Mariners Playoff Run Ends in Wheeling
- Nailers Force Game Seven with Overtime Win
- Maine Mariners Announce 2026-27 Schedule
- Mariners Win Third Straight, One Win Away from Conference Finals