Admirals Announce 2026-27 Regular Season Schedule

Published on May 22, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Norfolk Admirals News Release







The Admirals will play a 72-game regular-season schedule (36 home, 36 away), starting with a 3-game South Division road trip to Savannah, GA, on October 16th against the Savannah Ghost Pirates, followed by a pair of games in Duluth, GA, against the Atlanta Gladiators on October 17th and 18th.

The Norfolk Admirals will play their first home game on Friday, October 23rd at Norfolk Scope Arena against their North Division rivals the Trois-Rivières Lions. This year's home schedule is comprised of 13 Friday games, 13 Saturday games, 8 Sunday games, and 2 Wednesday games. All Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday home games will start at 7:05pm (EST), and all Sunday home games will start at 3:05pm (EST).

Along with the traditional road trips to their North Division opponents (Adirondack, Maine, Reading, Trois-Rivieres, Worcester, Greensboro, and Trenton, who was just added to the division as one of two new ECHL expansion teams), the Admirals will travel to five cities outside of their division (Atlanta, Savannah, Tahoe, Kalamazoo, and Wheeling, who has been moved back to the Central Division). In turn, the Admirals will host three teams outside of the North Division this season at Scope Arena (Savannah, Greenville, and Tahoe).

A full 2026-27 promotional schedule for Norfolk Admirals home games will be released later this summer.

Season Tickets and Flex Plan Vouchers for the 2026-27 Norfolk Admirals season are on sale now. Click HERE to inquire about ticket plans.

Visit www.norfolkadmirals.com or call the Norfolk Admirals front office at 757-640-1212 for more information.

Below is the complete Norfolk Admirals' 2026-27 regular season schedule.

Norfolk Admirals 2026-27 Schedule

OCTOBER 2026 (5 Home | 3 Away):

Friday, October 16 - at Savannah Ghost Pirates

Saturday, October 17 - at Atlanta Gladiators

Sunday, October 18 - at Atlanta Gladiators

Friday, October 23 - vs. Trois-Rivières Lions

Saturday, October 24 - vs. Trois-Rivières Lions

Sunday, October 25 - vs. Trois-Rivières Lions

Friday, October 30 - vs. Greensboro Gargoyles

Saturday, October 31 - vs. Greensboro Gargoyles

NOVEMBER 2026 (7 Home | 5 Away):

Sunday, November 1 - at Greensboro Gargoyles

Friday, November 6 - vs. Reading Royals

Saturday, November 7 - vs. Trenton Ironhawks

Sunday, November 8 - vs. Trenton Ironhawks

Friday, November 13 - at Adirondack Thunder

Saturday, November 14 - at Adirondack Thunder

Sunday, November 15 - at Adirondack Thunder

Wednesday, November 18 - vs. Trenton Ironhawks

Friday, November 20 - vs. Trenton Ironhawks

Wednesday, November 25 - at Greensboro Gargoyles

Friday, November 27 - vs. Greensboro Gargoyles

Saturday, November 28 - vs. Greensboro Gargoyles

DECEMBER 2026 (3 Home | 9 Away):

Friday, December 4 - at Trenton Ironhawks

Saturday, December 5 - at Trenton Ironhawks

Sunday, December 6 - at Trenton Ironhawks

Friday, December 11 - vs. Maine Mariners

Saturday, December 12 - vs. Maine Mariners

Sunday, December 13 - vs. Maine Mariners

Wednesday, December 16 - at Trois-Rivières Lions

Friday, December 18 - at Trois-Rivières Lions

Saturday, December 19 - at Trois-Rivières Lions

Saturday, December 26 - at Greensboro Gargoyles

Sunday, December 27 - at Greensboro Gargoyles

Thursday, December 31 - at Reading Royals

JANUARY 2027 (8 Home | 6 Away):

Saturday, January 2 - vs. Reading Royals

Sunday, January 3 - vs. Reading Royals

Friday, January 8 - vs. Worcester Railers

Saturday, January 9 - vs. Worcester Railers

Sunday, January 10 - vs. Worcester Railers

Friday, January 15 - at Maine Mariners

Saturday, January 16 - at Maine Mariners

Sunday, January 17 - at Maine Mariners

Friday, January 22 - vs. Greenville Swamp Rabbits

Saturday, January 23 - vs. Greenville Swamp Rabbits

Sunday, January 24 - vs. Greenville Swamp Rabbits

*January 25th - January 28th - All-Star Break

Friday, January 29 - at Worcester Railers

Saturday, January 30 - at Worcester Railers

Sunday, January 31 - at Worcester Railers

FEBRUARY 2027 (6 Home | 4 Away):

Friday, February 5 - at Trois-Rivières Lions

Saturday, February 6 - at Trois-Rivières Lions

Wednesday, February 10 - vs. Trenton Ironhawks

Friday, February 12 - vs. Adirondack Thunder

Saturday, February 13 - vs. Adirondack Thunder

Friday, February 19 - at Kalamazoo Wings

Saturday, February 20 - at Kalamazoo Wings

Friday, February 26 - vs. Tahoe Knight Monsters

Saturday, February 27 - vs. Tahoe Knight Monsters

Sunday, February 28 - vs. Tahoe Knight Monsters

MARCH 2027 (5 Home | 6 Away):

Friday, March 5 - vs. Maine Mariners

Saturday, March 6 - vs. Maine Mariners

Friday, March 12 - at Wheeling Nailers

Saturday, March 13 - at Wheeling Nailers

Sunday, March 14 - at Wheeling Nailers

Friday, March 19 - vs. Worcester Railers

Saturday, March 20 - vs. Worcester Railers

Sunday, March 21 - vs. Worcester Railers

Friday, March 26 - at Tahoe Knight Monsters

Saturday, March 27 - at Tahoe Knight Monsters

Sunday, March 28 - at Tahoe Knight Monsters

APRIL 2027 (2 Home | 3 Away):

Friday, April 2 - vs. Savannah Ghost Pirates

Saturday, April 3 - vs. Savannah Ghost Pirates

Friday, April 9 - at Reading Royals

Saturday, April 10 - at Reading Royals

Sunday, April 11 - at Reading Royals







ECHL Stories from May 22, 2026

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