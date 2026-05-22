Admirals Announce 2026-27 Regular Season Schedule
Published on May 22, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Norfolk Admirals News Release
The Admirals will play a 72-game regular-season schedule (36 home, 36 away), starting with a 3-game South Division road trip to Savannah, GA, on October 16th against the Savannah Ghost Pirates, followed by a pair of games in Duluth, GA, against the Atlanta Gladiators on October 17th and 18th.
The Norfolk Admirals will play their first home game on Friday, October 23rd at Norfolk Scope Arena against their North Division rivals the Trois-Rivières Lions. This year's home schedule is comprised of 13 Friday games, 13 Saturday games, 8 Sunday games, and 2 Wednesday games. All Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday home games will start at 7:05pm (EST), and all Sunday home games will start at 3:05pm (EST).
Along with the traditional road trips to their North Division opponents (Adirondack, Maine, Reading, Trois-Rivieres, Worcester, Greensboro, and Trenton, who was just added to the division as one of two new ECHL expansion teams), the Admirals will travel to five cities outside of their division (Atlanta, Savannah, Tahoe, Kalamazoo, and Wheeling, who has been moved back to the Central Division). In turn, the Admirals will host three teams outside of the North Division this season at Scope Arena (Savannah, Greenville, and Tahoe).
A full 2026-27 promotional schedule for Norfolk Admirals home games will be released later this summer.
Season Tickets and Flex Plan Vouchers for the 2026-27 Norfolk Admirals season are on sale now. Click HERE to inquire about ticket plans.
Visit www.norfolkadmirals.com or call the Norfolk Admirals front office at 757-640-1212 for more information.
Below is the complete Norfolk Admirals' 2026-27 regular season schedule.
Norfolk Admirals 2026-27 Schedule
OCTOBER 2026 (5 Home | 3 Away):
Friday, October 16 - at Savannah Ghost Pirates
Saturday, October 17 - at Atlanta Gladiators
Sunday, October 18 - at Atlanta Gladiators
Friday, October 23 - vs. Trois-Rivières Lions
Saturday, October 24 - vs. Trois-Rivières Lions
Sunday, October 25 - vs. Trois-Rivières Lions
Friday, October 30 - vs. Greensboro Gargoyles
Saturday, October 31 - vs. Greensboro Gargoyles
NOVEMBER 2026 (7 Home | 5 Away):
Sunday, November 1 - at Greensboro Gargoyles
Friday, November 6 - vs. Reading Royals
Saturday, November 7 - vs. Trenton Ironhawks
Sunday, November 8 - vs. Trenton Ironhawks
Friday, November 13 - at Adirondack Thunder
Saturday, November 14 - at Adirondack Thunder
Sunday, November 15 - at Adirondack Thunder
Wednesday, November 18 - vs. Trenton Ironhawks
Friday, November 20 - vs. Trenton Ironhawks
Wednesday, November 25 - at Greensboro Gargoyles
Friday, November 27 - vs. Greensboro Gargoyles
Saturday, November 28 - vs. Greensboro Gargoyles
DECEMBER 2026 (3 Home | 9 Away):
Friday, December 4 - at Trenton Ironhawks
Saturday, December 5 - at Trenton Ironhawks
Sunday, December 6 - at Trenton Ironhawks
Friday, December 11 - vs. Maine Mariners
Saturday, December 12 - vs. Maine Mariners
Sunday, December 13 - vs. Maine Mariners
Wednesday, December 16 - at Trois-Rivières Lions
Friday, December 18 - at Trois-Rivières Lions
Saturday, December 19 - at Trois-Rivières Lions
Saturday, December 26 - at Greensboro Gargoyles
Sunday, December 27 - at Greensboro Gargoyles
Thursday, December 31 - at Reading Royals
JANUARY 2027 (8 Home | 6 Away):
Saturday, January 2 - vs. Reading Royals
Sunday, January 3 - vs. Reading Royals
Friday, January 8 - vs. Worcester Railers
Saturday, January 9 - vs. Worcester Railers
Sunday, January 10 - vs. Worcester Railers
Friday, January 15 - at Maine Mariners
Saturday, January 16 - at Maine Mariners
Sunday, January 17 - at Maine Mariners
Friday, January 22 - vs. Greenville Swamp Rabbits
Saturday, January 23 - vs. Greenville Swamp Rabbits
Sunday, January 24 - vs. Greenville Swamp Rabbits
*January 25th - January 28th - All-Star Break
Friday, January 29 - at Worcester Railers
Saturday, January 30 - at Worcester Railers
Sunday, January 31 - at Worcester Railers
FEBRUARY 2027 (6 Home | 4 Away):
Friday, February 5 - at Trois-Rivières Lions
Saturday, February 6 - at Trois-Rivières Lions
Wednesday, February 10 - vs. Trenton Ironhawks
Friday, February 12 - vs. Adirondack Thunder
Saturday, February 13 - vs. Adirondack Thunder
Friday, February 19 - at Kalamazoo Wings
Saturday, February 20 - at Kalamazoo Wings
Friday, February 26 - vs. Tahoe Knight Monsters
Saturday, February 27 - vs. Tahoe Knight Monsters
Sunday, February 28 - vs. Tahoe Knight Monsters
MARCH 2027 (5 Home | 6 Away):
Friday, March 5 - vs. Maine Mariners
Saturday, March 6 - vs. Maine Mariners
Friday, March 12 - at Wheeling Nailers
Saturday, March 13 - at Wheeling Nailers
Sunday, March 14 - at Wheeling Nailers
Friday, March 19 - vs. Worcester Railers
Saturday, March 20 - vs. Worcester Railers
Sunday, March 21 - vs. Worcester Railers
Friday, March 26 - at Tahoe Knight Monsters
Saturday, March 27 - at Tahoe Knight Monsters
Sunday, March 28 - at Tahoe Knight Monsters
APRIL 2027 (2 Home | 3 Away):
Friday, April 2 - vs. Savannah Ghost Pirates
Saturday, April 3 - vs. Savannah Ghost Pirates
Friday, April 9 - at Reading Royals
Saturday, April 10 - at Reading Royals
Sunday, April 11 - at Reading Royals
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