Korpi Nets Two in Pro Debut, Admirals Fall 7-2 to Mariners

Published on April 11, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Norfolk Admirals News Release







Portland, ME - Coming off a loss the night prior, the Norfolk Admirals returned to the ice at Cross Insurance Arena for the second of three games this weekend against the Maine Mariners. Maine surged ahead early and never looked back, handing Norfolk a 7-2 defeat.

Alex Worthington entered in relief and made 24 saves on 31 shots in his 23rd appearance of the season.

With 4-on-4 hockey on the ice, the Mariners capitalized on a costly turnover in the offensive zone, as Jacob Perreault broke in alone and beat Worthington on the breakaway to open the scoring.

That goal stood for much of the period until Linus Hemstrom added late insurance, beating Worthington to make it 2-0. After 20 minutes of play, Maine held the lead while outshooting Norfolk 11-9.

The Mariners continued to build momentum in the second period. Sebastian Vidmar scored on a breakaway near the halfway mark of the frame to extend the lead to 3-0.

Just over four minutes later, Brady Fleurent was called for slashing, and Maine capitalized on the power play. Perreault tallied his second goal of the game, finishing a backhander past Worthington to make it 4-0.

Maine added to its lead late in the period, as Loke Johansson made it 5-0 before Zach Jordan followed just minutes later to extend the advantage to 6-0.

Penalties and special teams played a significant role throughout the game as frustrations began to mount. After two periods of play, the Mariners carried a commanding 6-0 lead.

The Admirals broke through after Maine's seventh goal, as rookie Carter Korpi scored his first professional goal in his debut with Norfolk. Korpi wired a wrist shot top shelf off a feed from Marko Reifenberger to spoil the shutout.

The rookie wasn't done there. Just minutes later, Korpi struck again, finishing another top-shelf shot off a pass from Jack O'Leary to cut the deficit to 7-2.

That would be as close as Norfolk would get, as the Mariners closed out the victory.

Sentara Health Three Stars of the Game

1. MNE - R. Cronin

2. MNE - J. Perreault

3. MNE - L. Johansson

Next Up

The Norfolk Admirals and Maine Mariners meet one more time this season tomorrow afternoon, with puck drop set for 3 p.m. at Cross Insurance Arena.

Catch all the action live on FloHockey or tune in for free audio on YouTube!







ECHL Stories from April 11, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.