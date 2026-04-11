Grizzlies Gameday: Fan Appreciation Weekend Continues at Maverik Center

Published on April 11, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Utah Grizzlies News Release







Rapid City Rush (27-35-5-1, 60 points, .441 point %) @ Utah Grizzlies (29-32-8-1, 67 points, .479 point %)

Date: April 11, 2026 Venue: Maverik Center Game Time: 7:10 pm

Streaming: FloHockey - https://www.flohockey.tv/events/14334195-2026-rapid-city-rush-vs-utah-grizzlies

Audio: Grizzlies YouTube channel. - https://www.youtube.com/@THEUTAHGRIZZLIES

Next Game: April 12, 2026. Rapid City at Utah. 3:10 pm.

Every Grizzlies game can be streamed on FloHockey and audio coverage is available on the Grizzlies YouTube channel. Tickets for every Grizzlies home game are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.

Saturday's Matchup

It's the fifth meeting this season between Utah and Rapid City. The Utah Grizzlies all-time record vs Rapid City is 65-41-14. Utah is 3-1 vs RC this season. Danny Dzhaniyev has a point in 13 of his last 16. Reed Lebster has 5 assists in his last 3 games. The Grizzlies are on a season high 5 game winning streak. The last time Utah won 5 in a row was from March 3-12, 2023. The Grizzlies are looking for their first 6 game winning streak since December 9-19, 2021. Utah has scored 27 goals in their last 6 games. Utah has outshot their opponents in 6 straight games.

Grizzlies Among League Leaders

Danny Dzhaniyev leads Utah with 20 multiple point games. Dzhaniyev leads the league lead with 279 shots on goal. Danny is 2nd in the league with 72 points and tied for second with 48 assists. Reed Lebster is 4th in the league with 31 goals and is tied for 8th with 61 points. Lebster is 5th in the league with 230 shots on goal. Aiden Hansen-Bukata is third among rookies with 40 assists, second among rookies with 19 power play assists and third with 21 power play points. Andrew Noel is second among rookies with 101 penalty minutes. Noel is a +6 in his last 7 games.

Games Remaining in the 2025-26 Regular Season

April 11, 2026 - Rapid City at Utah. 7:10 pm. Fan Appreciation Night.

April 12, 2026 - Rapid City at Utah. 3:10 pm. Final regular season game in Grizzlies history. All Times Mountain.

Grizzlies Five Game Winning Streak

April 1, 2026 - Wichita 3 Utah 6 - Aiden Hansen-Bukata, Cy LeClerc and Nicholas Niemo each had 1 goal and 1 assist. Dylan Gratton had 2 assists and was a +2. Mikey Colella and Evan Friesen each added a goal. Danny Dzhaniyev had 1 assist and led Utah with 4 shots on goal. Utah outshot Wichita 32 to 24. Grizzlies went 1 for 2 on the power play and 2 for 2 on the penalty kill.

April 3, 2026 - Wichita 2 Utah 5 - Marek Hejduk scored 2 goals and 1 assist. Danny Dzhaniyev and Luc Salem each had 1 goal and 1 assist. Evan Friesen had 2 assists. Aiden Hansen-Bukata had 1 goal. Isak Posch stopped 19 of 21 to earn his first win as a Grizzly. Both teams were 0 for 3 on the power play.

April 4, 2026 - Wichita 2 Utah 3 (Overtime) - Colby Enns scored the game winner on a centering pass from Danny Dzhaniyev 5:11 into overtime. It was Utah's first overtime game winner at home this season. Enns had 1 goal and 1 assist. Reed Lebster had 2 assists. Hank Kempf scored 53 seconds into the first period. Luke Manning scored 40 seconds into the third period. Hunter Miska saved 30 of 32.

April 7, 2026 - Idaho 2 Utah 3 - Grizzlies got goals from John Gelatt, Cy LeClerc and Ryan Rosborough. Colby Enns had 2 assists. Utah was 1 for 2 on the power play and 3 for 3 on the penalty kill. Danny Dzhaniyev led Utah with 7 shots. Gelatt was a +2. Hunter Miska saved 30 of 32. It was Utah's 100th all-time regular season win vs Idaho.

April 10, 2026 - Rapid City 3 Utah 6 - John Gelatt scored 3 goals. Evan Friesen added 2 goals. Marek Hejduk had 1 goal. Danny Dzhaniyev, Aiden Hansen-Bukata and Reed Lebster each had 2 assists. Utah outshot RC 37 to 26. Hunter Miska saved 23 of 26. Maurizio Colella had 2 goals.

John Gelatt Earns First Pro Hat Trick in Utah's 6-3 Win

Utah's John Gelatt scored three goals on April 10 vs Rapid City. It was his first pro hat trick. Gelatt had 4 goals on February 7, 2025 for Holy Cross College vs RIT.

Danny Dzhaniyev is the third Grizzly in the ECHL era to have 3 separate hat tricks in a single season.

Reed Lebster scored three goals at Idaho on October 24. Last season Utah had only one hat trick and that was Neil Shea, who scored three goals vs Tahoe on December 21, 2024 in a 6-4 Utah win. Utah has had 62 hat tricks since the beginning of the 2006-07 season. Utah had 11 hat tricks in the 2007-08 campaign. The second most three goal games in the ECHL era is 6, which was set in the shortened 2019-20 season.

Hat Tricks By Season in Grizzlies ECHL History

2025-26: 5 (Dzhaniyev 3, Gelatt, Lebster)

2024-25: 1 (Shea)

2023-24: 1 (Fitze).

2022-23: 1 (Cutler).

2021-22: 3 (Bradley, Raabe, Tardif) - 1 Playoff Hat Trick (D'Astous).

2020-21: 4 (Barron, Boucher, Gerard, Henry)

2019-20: 6 (Dickinson 2, Lewis 2, McGauley, Wegworth).

2018-19: 1 (Barry)

2017-18: 0.

2016-17: 3 (Cuddemi, Martin, Puskar).

2015-16: 3 (Almeida 2, Krushelnyski).

2014-15: 2 (Lind, Walker).

2013-14: 2 (MacQueen, Vallorani).

2012-13: 5 (Armstrong, Vock 3, Wahl).

2011-12: 2 (McIlveen).

2010-11: 4 (Ferguson, May, Parnham, Snetsinger).

2009-10: 5 (Galbraith, Hunter, Kinasewich 3.

2008-09: 4 (Brannigan, May, McDonald, Wooddisse).

2007-08: 11 (Bembridge, Bourne, Burt, Haley, Haskins, J. Johnson, K. Johnson 2, Kinasewich, Labelle).

2006-07: 5 (Aquino, Herauf, Irving, Kinasewich 2).

Single Season Hat Trick Leaders (ECHL Era)

Danny Dzhaniyev, Ryan Kinasewich, Colin Vock: 3

Barry Almeida, Josh Dickinson, Keith Johnson, Ryan Kinasewich, Ty Lewis, Paul McIlveen: 2

Ryan Kinasewich leads the list with 6 career Utah hat tricks (ECHL Era)

Team Notes

5 Grizzlies players have scored their first pro goals in the last 6 games (Marek Hejduk, Hank Kempf, Cy LeClerc, Nicholas Niemo, Ryan Rosborough. 18 Grizzlies skaters have scored their first pro goals this season. Utah has 27 goals in its last 6 games. Utah is 8th in the league with 3.30 goals per game. Utah is outscoring opponents 69 to 60 in the first periods. Utah has won 5 in a row for the first time since March 3-12, 2023. Utah went 17-15-3-1 on the road this season. Utah scored 127 goals on the road (3.52 goals per game). Utah went to 20 rounds of a shootout at Cincinnati on March 8. It was the longest shootout in team history and the fourth time in league history where a shootout has gone 20 or more rounds. The Grizzlies have used 60 players this season. Four players have appeared in all 70 games this season: Danny Dzhaniyev, Evan Friesen, John Gelatt and Reed Lebster. 8 different Grizzlies goaltenders have registered a win this season. Utah has used 9 different goaltenders this season. Four different goaltenders have earned a shutout this season. It's the first time that's happened in Utah's ECHL era.

Grizzlies Have Had Many Players This Year

Hank Kempf became the 60th different player to appear in a game for Utah on April 4, 2026. Kempf scored a goal in his first shift for Utah, which was his first pro goal. Utah has used 32 forwards, 19 defensemen and 9 goaltenders. The team record for the most players used in a single season is 63, which was set in the 1996-97 season.

Seasons Where the Grizzlies Have Used 50 or More Players

63: 1996-97

60: 2025-26.

53: 2011-12.

52: 1997-98, 2020-21.

51: 2023-24, 2024-25.

50: 2009-10.

Lots of Positives in the Plus/Minus Category

Luke Manning is a +6 in his last 15 games.

Luke Antonacci is a +5 in his last 9 games.

Luc Salem is a +8 in his last 16 games.

Andrew Noel is a +6 in his last 7 games.

Dylan Gratton is a +7 in his last 5 games.

Reed Lebster is a +6 in his last 4 games.

Grizzlies and the Shot Count

This season the Grizzlies have taken 2220 shots on goal (31.71 per game) and they have allowed 2178 shots on goal (31.11 per game). Utah has outshot opponents in 37 of 70 games this season (18-16-3 record when outshooting opponents). Utah is 10-16-5-1 when being outshot. Utah has outshot opponents in 6 straight games.

Grizzlies Season High Goals in a Single Game

9 - February 4, 2026 - Utah at Tahoe.

8 - February 25, 2026 - Tahoe at Utah.

7 - December 19, 2025 - Utah at Kansas City, December 21, 2025 - Utah at Tulsa, February 6, 2026 - Utah at Tahoe, March 12, 2026 - Tulsa at Utah.

6 - October 30, 2025 - Jacksonville at Utah. December 6, 2025 - Utah at Allen. January 2, 2026 - Utah at Wichita. January 24, 2026 - Utah at Rapid City. February 10, 2026 - Idaho at Utah. April 1, 2026 - Wichita at Utah. April 10, 2026 - Rapid City at Utah.

Utah has 13 games this season where they have scored 6 or more and 6 games of 7 or more.

2025-2026 Utah Grizzlies Regular Season Totals

Overall record: 29-32-8-1

Home record: 12-17-5

Road record: 17-15-3-1

Win percentage: .479

Standings Points: 67

Last 10: 6-4

Streak: 5-0

Goals per game: 3.30 (8th) Goals for: 231

Goals against per game: 3.56 (27th) Goals Against: 249

Shots per game: 31.71 (10th) Total Shots: 2220

Shots against per game: 31.11 (20th) Total Shots: 2178

Power Play: 48 for 232- 20.7 % (9th)

Penalty Kill: 170 for 212 - 80.2 % (17th)

Penalty Minutes: 703. 10.04 per game.

Shorthanded Goals: 5.

Shorthanded Goals Allowed: 7.

Record When Scoring First: 21-9-3.

Opponent Scores First: 8-23-5-1.

Record in One Goal Games: 8-6-8-1

Games Decided Past Regulation: 3-0-8-1

Attendance per game: 4,480.

Team Leaders

Goals: Reed Lebster (31)

Assists: Danny Dzhaniyev (48)

Points: Dzhaniyev (72)

Plus/Minus: Dylan Gratton (+10)

PIM: Mathieu Boislard (62)

Power Play Points: Danny Dzhaniyev (23)

Power Play Goals: Tyler Gratton (10)

Power Play Assists: Dzhaniyev (21)

Shots on Goal: Danny Dzhaniyev (279)

Shooting Percentage: Evan Friesen (16.6 %) - Minimum 60 shots

Game Winning Goals: Lebster (6)

Wins: Hunter Miska/Dylan Wells (7)

Save %: Kyle Keyser (.917) - Minimum 2 games.

Goals Against Average: Kyle Keyser (2.43) - Minimum 2 games.

Shutouts: Kaskisuo, Keyser, Miska, Wells (1)

Streaks

Goals: John Gelatt, Cy LeClerc, Ryan Rosborough (1)

Assists: Aiden Hansen-Bukata, Reilly Connors, Colby Enns, Reed Lebster, Luc Salem, Ryan Taylor (1).

Points (2 or more): Hansen-Bukata (3) Enns (2)

Multiple Point Games

Danny Dzhaniyev - 20

Reed Lebster - 14

Tyler Gratton, Aiden Hansen-Bukata - 10

Evan Friesen - 9

Reilly Connors, Luke Manning, Stepan Timofeyev - 6

Griffin Ness - 5

Maxim Barbashev - 4

John Gelatt - 3

Colby Enns, Noah Ganske, Garrett Pyke, Neil Shea - 2

Dylan Gratton, Mike Gelatt, Marek Hejduk, Shawn Kennedy, Cy LeClerc, Nicholas Niemo, Jack Ricketts, Luc Salem, Henri Schreifels, Robbie Stucker - 1







ECHL Stories from April 11, 2026

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