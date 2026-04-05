Enns Delivers Overtime Game Winner as the Grizzlies Complete Three Game Sweep
Published on April 4, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Utah Grizzlies News Release
Salt Lake City, Utah - Colby Enns scored 5:11 into overtime on a great centering pass from Danny Dzhaniyev as the Utah Grizzlies defeated the Wichita Thunder 3-2 to complete a three-game sweep in front of a crowd of 5642 on Star Wars Night at Maverik Center.
Hank Kempf scored his first professional goal in his first shift in a Utah uniform 53 seconds into the game. Peter Bates tied it up for Wichita 13:02 in on a Jay Dickman pass. Gavin Best scored a power play goal 19:17 in to give the Thunder a 2-1 lead.
Neither team scored in the second period. Luke Manning tied it up on a wraparound shot 40 seconds into the third period. Reed Lebster had 2 assists. In overtime Dzhaniyev raced along the left wing and found a cutting Colby Enns in front of the net for the game winner. Dzhaniyev got his 45th assist of the season as Enns scored Utah's third overtime game winner of the season.
Hunter Miska saved 30 of 32 as he earned his 5th win of the season. Wichita's Roddy Ross stopped 34 of 37.
The Grizzlies homestand continues with a Tuesday night battle against the Idaho Steelheads. Tickets for every Grizzlies home game are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.
3 stars.
1. Colby Enns (Utah) - OT GWG. 1 goal, 1 assist, +1, 2 shots.
2. Hank Kempf (Utah) - 1 goal, +2, 2 shots.
3. Luke Manning (Utah) - 1 goal, 3 shots.
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