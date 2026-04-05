Fyten's Two Third-Period Goals Not Enough against Oilers
Published on April 4, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Rapid City Rush News Release
RAPID CITY, SD - Seth Fyten scored twice in the third period, including a 6-on-5 goal to tie the game, but the Tulsa Oilers (25-36-5) struck late to defeat the Rapid City Rush (27-34-6), 6-4, at The Monument Ice Arena on Saturday.
After a pair of lopsided games, the series finale was back-and-forth for 60 minutes. Tulsa struck first five minutes in, but Quinn Olson responded with a power play tip-in to tie the game at 1-1.
Tulsa took the lead early in the second period. Five minutes later, Cameron Buhl fired home a one-timer to bring the Rush back to level ground at 2-2.
The Oilers opened up a 4-2 lead with a go-ahead goal late in the second and another early in the third. Rapid City responded on the very next shift when Seth Fyten batted in a puck at the top of the crease, trimming the deficit to one.
Dave Smith aggressively pulled Rico DiMatteo with 2:25 remaining, and the extra-attacker situation paid off. Fyten played hero again, redirecting a net-front pass from Brett Davis to tie the game at four with exactly two minutes remaining.
Tulsa got the last laugh before the horn sounded. Sasha Mutala scored his second of the game with 1:08 on the clock, then added an empty netter with a tenth of a second left to skate away with the sweep.
Fyten recorded his first multi-goal game as a pro and has scored four times in his last five games. Davis and Ryan Wagner each picked up two assists.
Davis put forth a tremendous game on a night that meant a lot to him. The Rush honored their alternate captain by presenting him the Blaine Jarvis Heart and Soul Award in a pregame presentation, the highest individual honor a Rush player can receive. Davis was joined on the ice by his parents, Lee and Karen, as well as former winners Garrett Klotz and Danny Battochio.
Tulsa finished off the clean sweep of the series, going 6-0-0 against the Rush despite their position at the bottom of the Mountain Division standings. None of the six games were decided by one goal.
DiMatteo made 40 saves on 45 shots and suffered the loss for Rapid City. Former Rush goaltender David Tendeck earned the win with 23 saves on 27 shots.
The Rush have just five games remaining this season. The team takes their final road trip to Utah to face the Utah Grizzlies in their last series before relocation.
Next game: Friday, April 10 at Utah. 7:10 p.m. MDT puck drop from the Maverik Center.
The Rapid City Rush close out the season with a pair of action-packed games on April 17th and 18th against the Tahoe Knight Monsters! Friday, April 17th is Pucks & Paws Night, featuring wiener dog races. Saturday, April 18th is Star Wars Night with a red lightsaber giveaway. Head to www.rapidcityrush.com or call 605-716-7825 to secure your seats today.
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