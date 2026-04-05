Kansas City Wins 2025-26 Brabham Cup
Published on April 4, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release
SHREWSBURY, NJ - The Kansas City Mavericks clinched the 2025-26 Brabham Cup championship on Saturday by virtue of Florida's 2-1 overtime loss at Jacksonville.
The Brabham Cup is the trophy awarded annually to the ECHL team that finishes with the best record in the regular season. The recipient is guaranteed home-ice advantage throughout its participation in the Kelly Cup Playoffs.
Kansas City is 52-10-4 for 108 points entering Saturday's game at Idaho. With six games left in the season, the Mavericks are six wins shy of tying the ECHL single-season record for wins and 11 points shy of tying the league's single-season points record.
This is the second time in three seasons, and third time overall, that the Mavericks have captured the ECHL regular-season championship. In 2023-24, Kansas City went 54-12-6 for 112 points, setting an ECHL record in the process for most road wins in a season with 29, and reaching the Kelly Cup Finals. The Mavericks also won the Brabham Cup in 2015-16 after finishing the regular season 52-15-5 for 109 points.
Kansas City has won the Central Division title in each of the last three seasons. After reaching the Kelly Cup Finals in 2024, the Mavericks advanced to the Western Conference Finals last season. The Mavericks will be participating in the Kelly Cup Playoffs for the sixth time since joining the ECHL in 2014-15, and for the fourth consecutive season.
The award is named in recognition of Henry Brabham, who founded the ECHL in 1988-89 with five teams in four states. Brabham, who was the first inductee into the ECHL Hall of Fame in 2008, owned three of the original five teams. The dedication of the Virginia businessman was crucial to the league surviving to span from coast-to-coast while advancing over 770 players and countless coaches, on-ice officials and front office personnel to the National Hockey League.
Brabham Cup Champions
2025-26 Kansas City Mavericks
2024-25 South Carolina Stingrays 109 points
2023-24 Kansas City Mavericks 114 points
2022-23 Idaho Steelheads 119 points
2021-22 Toledo Walleye .708 points percentage
2020-21 Florida Everblades .667 points percentage
2019-20 Trophy not awarded due to COVID-19
2018-19 Cincinnati Cyclones 110 points
2017-18 Florida Everblades 112 points
2016-17 Toledo Walleye 106 points
2015-16 Missouri Mavericks 109 points
2014-15 Toledo Walleye 107 points
2013-14 Alaska Aces 97 points
2012-13 Alaska Aces 106 points
2011-12 Alaska Aces 97 points
2010-11 Alaska Aces 97 points
2009-10 Idaho Steelheads 103 points
2008-09 Florida Everblades 103 points
2007-08 Cincinnati Cyclones 115 points
2006-07 Las Vegas Wranglers 106 points
2005-06 Alaska Aces 113 points
2004-05 Pensacola Ice Pilots 107 points
2003-04 San Diego Gulls 108 points
2002-03 Toledo Storm 104 points
2001-02 Louisiana Ice Gators 116 points
2000-01 Trenton Titans 104 points
1999-00 Florida Everblades 108 points
1998-99 Pee Dee Pride 106 points
1997-98 Louisiana Ice Gators 96 points
1996-97 South Carolina Stingrays 100 points
1995-96 Richmond Renegades 105 points
1994-95 Wheeling Thunderbirds 97 points
1993-94 Knoxville Cherokees 94 points
1992-93 Wheeling Thunderbirds 88 points
1991-92 Toledo Storm 95 points
1990-91 Knoxville Cherokees 97 points
1989-90 Winston-Salem Thunderbirds 82 points
1998-89 Erie Panthers 77 points
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