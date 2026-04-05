Kansas City Wins 2025-26 Brabham Cup

Published on April 4, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release







SHREWSBURY, NJ - The Kansas City Mavericks clinched the 2025-26 Brabham Cup championship on Saturday by virtue of Florida's 2-1 overtime loss at Jacksonville.

The Brabham Cup is the trophy awarded annually to the ECHL team that finishes with the best record in the regular season. The recipient is guaranteed home-ice advantage throughout its participation in the Kelly Cup Playoffs.

Kansas City is 52-10-4 for 108 points entering Saturday's game at Idaho. With six games left in the season, the Mavericks are six wins shy of tying the ECHL single-season record for wins and 11 points shy of tying the league's single-season points record.

This is the second time in three seasons, and third time overall, that the Mavericks have captured the ECHL regular-season championship. In 2023-24, Kansas City went 54-12-6 for 112 points, setting an ECHL record in the process for most road wins in a season with 29, and reaching the Kelly Cup Finals. The Mavericks also won the Brabham Cup in 2015-16 after finishing the regular season 52-15-5 for 109 points.

Kansas City has won the Central Division title in each of the last three seasons. After reaching the Kelly Cup Finals in 2024, the Mavericks advanced to the Western Conference Finals last season. The Mavericks will be participating in the Kelly Cup Playoffs for the sixth time since joining the ECHL in 2014-15, and for the fourth consecutive season.

The award is named in recognition of Henry Brabham, who founded the ECHL in 1988-89 with five teams in four states. Brabham, who was the first inductee into the ECHL Hall of Fame in 2008, owned three of the original five teams. The dedication of the Virginia businessman was crucial to the league surviving to span from coast-to-coast while advancing over 770 players and countless coaches, on-ice officials and front office personnel to the National Hockey League.

Brabham Cup Champions

2025-26 Kansas City Mavericks

2024-25 South Carolina Stingrays 109 points

2023-24 Kansas City Mavericks 114 points

2022-23 Idaho Steelheads 119 points

2021-22 Toledo Walleye .708 points percentage

2020-21 Florida Everblades .667 points percentage

2019-20 Trophy not awarded due to COVID-19

2018-19 Cincinnati Cyclones 110 points

2017-18 Florida Everblades 112 points

2016-17 Toledo Walleye 106 points

2015-16 Missouri Mavericks 109 points

2014-15 Toledo Walleye 107 points

2013-14 Alaska Aces 97 points

2012-13 Alaska Aces 106 points

2011-12 Alaska Aces 97 points

2010-11 Alaska Aces 97 points

2009-10 Idaho Steelheads 103 points

2008-09 Florida Everblades 103 points

2007-08 Cincinnati Cyclones 115 points

2006-07 Las Vegas Wranglers 106 points

2005-06 Alaska Aces 113 points

2004-05 Pensacola Ice Pilots 107 points

2003-04 San Diego Gulls 108 points

2002-03 Toledo Storm 104 points

2001-02 Louisiana Ice Gators 116 points

2000-01 Trenton Titans 104 points

1999-00 Florida Everblades 108 points

1998-99 Pee Dee Pride 106 points

1997-98 Louisiana Ice Gators 96 points

1996-97 South Carolina Stingrays 100 points

1995-96 Richmond Renegades 105 points

1994-95 Wheeling Thunderbirds 97 points

1993-94 Knoxville Cherokees 94 points

1992-93 Wheeling Thunderbirds 88 points

1991-92 Toledo Storm 95 points

1990-91 Knoxville Cherokees 97 points

1989-90 Winston-Salem Thunderbirds 82 points

1998-89 Erie Panthers 77 points







ECHL Stories from April 4, 2026

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