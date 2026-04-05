Iowa Scores Three Unanswered and Koster Wins It in OT, 3-2
Published on April 4, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Iowa Heartlanders News Release
Fort Wayne, IN - Iowa Heartlanders defenseman Mike Koster scored 24 seconds into overtime to complete a 3-2, come-from-behind win over the Fort Wayne Komets Saturday at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum. On the play, Matt Sop (1g, 1a) shot it wide from the right dot, but it bounced off the end wall and ricocheted to Koster at the left post for his fourth of the season.
Iowa overcame a 2-0 deficit and Riley Mercer was perfect for the final 50 minutes of the game after allowing two goals in the first. Mercer blocked 28 shots for the win.
Fort Wayne scored the first two goals in the opening 12 minutes to take a 2-0 edge. Yuki Miura responded with 7:05 to go in the first to pull Iowa within one; he toe dragged from the right slot to the left post, waited for the goaltender to go into the butterfly, and lofted it over his shoulder for his eighth of the season. Thomas Stewart earned the helper.
Sop tied the game at two halfway through the second with a clever breakaway finish, faking to his back hand and finishing on the forehand. John Lundy fed Sop at the red line and earned his first pro point with the helper.
Nathan Day suffered defeat despite 23 stops.
Iowa returns home for three games vs. the Indy Fuel, starting Fri., Apr. 10 at 7:00 p.m. for Rock The Rink, presented by Frederickson & Byron P.A. On Sat., Apr. 11, it's STEM Skate Off, pres. by Shoemaker Haaland, at 6:00 p.m. vs. Indy. The Heartlanders conclude the weekend against the Fuel on Sun., Apr. 12 at 3:00 p.m. for Landers FanFest, pres. by United Iowa Financial, featuring a Pregame Food Truck Festival from 12:00-2:00 p.m.
Tickets start at $10 for all Heartlanders home games. Heartlanders Family 4 Packs (4 tickets, 4 hot dogs, 4 sodas, 1 large popcorn starting at $69) and the Deer & Beers Ticket Bundle (1 ticket and 2 domestic beers for $25) are now available.
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