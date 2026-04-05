Florida Earns Crucial Point Despite 2-1 Overtime Setback

Published on April 4, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Florida Everblades News Release









Florida Everblades forward Craig Needham vs. the Jacksonville Icemen

(Florida Everblades) Florida Everblades forward Craig Needham vs. the Jacksonville Icemen(Florida Everblades)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Florida Everblades dropped a hard-fought battle Saturday night, falling 2-1 in overtime; however, they clinched the top spot in the South Division, earning a point in the decision.

Oliver Cooper opened the scoring for Florida 13:51 into the contest to give the Everblades a 1-0 lead, finishing a feed from Jett Jones through the slot that was redirected off an Icemen defender on its way in.

The Blades pressured early to begin the night, generating a quality chance just over a minute into the action, but Tarun Fizer was shut down by Michael Bullion. Jacksonville pushed back throughout the opening frame, outshooting the Everblades 10-7, but Cam Johnson solved them all during an impressive first period, including backstopping Florida through a pair of successful penalty kills.

Trevor Griebel wasted little time answering back for the hosts, striking 1:47 into the middle stanza, burying a wraparound chance that was deemed a good goal after review for his second of the season.

Special teams took over throughout the second period as the Everblades received a trio of man advantages but could not beat Bullion, who made seven stops on the kill, maintaining the 1-1 deadlock. The Icemen netminder finished a busy second period with 12 stops while Johnson turned away six of seven, setting up a decisive third period.

Brad Ralph's group began the final frame, effectively killing off the final 22 seconds of Connor Doherty's tripping minor. Jacksonville produced a pair of chances moments after the power play expired but could not see past the Blades netminder.

Florida took control back of the game from there, sending the next eight shots of the game towards the net of Bullion, who was equal to them all to keep the game tied. The Icemen's best goaltender stop came on Jett Jones midway through the frame, turning away the chance while sprawled out on the ice.

Jacksonville had a chance to grab their first lead as Cooper was whistled for high-sticking, sending the hosts to the power play. Oliver Chau nearly broke the tie game while shorthanded but was stonewalled by Bullion, who denied Chau's breakaway bid.

Both sides traded chances during 4-on-4 play with just over six minutes to play in regulation. Anthony Romano nearly gave Florida the lead on a chance 1-on-1 with Bullion, but once again the Anchorage, Alaska, native was equal to the challenge.

Despite outshooting the Icemen 14-6 throughout the third period, Florida could not find a game-breaking goal, sending the game to overtime for the second time in the series.

Taos Jordan sealed the victory for Jacksonville, scoring on their only shot in overtime at the 3:41 mark, beating Johnson over the glove side from the top of the right circle.

Blades Bites

Oliver Cooper scored his first goal since March 21 and has points in each of his last two games.

Florida outshot Jacksonville 35-11 after the first period.

The Everblades are now 6-7 in games decided in overtime and 2-2 against Jacksonville in the same situation.

Florida finished the season series 7-2-2 against Jacksonville.

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