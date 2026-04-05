Thunder Loses Final Game Ever vs. Grizzlies

Published on April 4, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Wichita Thunder News Release









Wichita Thunder's Nolan Kneen and Utah Grizzlies' Reed Lebster on game night

(Wichita Thunder) Wichita Thunder's Nolan Kneen and Utah Grizzlies' Reed Lebster on game night(Wichita Thunder)

W. VALLEY CITY, UT - Wichita played its final game ever against Utah on Saturday night, losing in overtime, 3-2, at the Maverik Center.

Peter Bates and Gavin Best lit the lamp for the Thunder. Roddy Ross stopped 34 shots in the losing effort.

Just 53 seconds into the game, Hank Kempf hammered a shot from the high slot past Ross to opening the scoring.

Wichita answered at 13:02 on a terrific passing play from Jay Dickman to Bates. Kirby Proctor started a breakout up the left wing. He flung a pass across the ice to Dickman. As he was entering the zone up the right side, Dickman feathered a pass to the back post and Bates was able to outskate the defender to tie it at one.

Late in the frame, the Thunder took their first lead of the week. Dickman tried to center a pass from the right wall. Colby Enns knocked it down, but the puck found its way into the slot. Best skated to it first between the circles and beat Hunter Miska to make it 2-1.

After a scoreless second, Luke Manning tied it just 13 seconds into the third. Ross got caught off the crease at the right post. Manning skated around the net and wrapped in a backhand for his 11th of the season.

The two teams played to a stalemate the rest of the way and needed extra time for the third time in the season series.

Both goalies made some key saves in the extra period. Enns tallied the game winner at 5:11. Danny Dzhaniyev found him during a two-on-one break and he beat Ross for his fifth of the year.

Bates tallied a goal and an assist, giving him 19 goals and 59 points. Dickman extended his point streak to four games with two helpers. Best has goals in back-to-back games and points over his last four. Proctor has assists in back-to-back outings.

Wichita went 1-for-4 on the power play. Utah was 0-for-2 on the man advantage.

The Thunder closes their four-game road trip on Wednesday night in Texas against Allen. Faceoff is set for 7:10 p.m.

Single game tickets are on sale for the rest of the season Catch all the high paced, hard-hitting action at INTRUST Bank Arena. Click HERE see all our events for the rest of the season and buy today.

Season tickets are now on sale for the 2026-27 season. Lock in your seat for all of our 36 home games and catch all the action as we head into our 35th anniversary season.

Images from this story







ECHL Stories from April 4, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.