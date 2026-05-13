Thunder Announce Date for 2026-27 Home Opener
Published on May 13, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Wichita Thunder News Release
WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, are excited to announce that the 2026-27 campaign will kick off at home on Saturday, October 17, presented by UBuildIt.
The opponent for the home opener along with the full schedule will be announced at a later date.
Wichita is entering its 35th year in pro hockey. The Thunder are the sixth-oldest franchise in minor league hockey along with Tulsa and Providence (AHL).
The Thunder are looking for their first home-opening win since a shootout victory on December 11, 2020, against Tulsa.
Season tickets are now on sale for the 2026-27 season. Lock in your seat for all of our 36 home games and catch all the action as we head into our 35th anniversary season.
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