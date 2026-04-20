Thunder, Ramsay Mutually Part Ways

Published on April 20, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Wichita Thunder News Release







WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder and Head Coach Bruce Ramsay have mutually agreed to part ways, the team announced today.

During his seven seasons with the Thunder, Ramsay was named 2021 ECHL Coach of the Year following Wichita's 41-win season. The Thunder fell in the Semifinals (3-2) with a heartbreaking Game 5 overtime loss to the eventual Kelly Cup Champion Fort Wayne Komets.

"I'm so thankful to Bruce for all his contributions to the Thunder," said General Manager Joel T. Lomurno. "Bruce is not just a knowledgeable head coach but a great person who we all enjoyed working with. I wish him nothing but the best in his future endeavors. He will always be a respected member of this organization."

The longest tenured coach in Thunder history, Ramsay compiled a record of 218-214-61, including a second-place finish in 2025 and recorded his 600th career pro win earlier this season versus Trois-Rivieres. He played for Thunder in the 2000-01 season, picking up 35 points and 364 penalty minutes.

"First, I'd like to thank the players who I've coached here for the past seven years. I've had the pleasure of working with some very talented people", said Ramsay. "I'd like to thank ownership, Joel and Jason Mals as well as the great fans. There are a ton of die-hard Thunder fans who support the team and I appreciate you. Wichita will always have a special place for me as a player and a coach."

The Thunder wrapped up the 2025-26 season on Saturday with a tough 7-6 overtime loss to the Tulsa Oilers.

Season ticket holders and corporate partners are invited to our End of Year Party tonight at 6 p.m. at INTRUST Bank Arena. Fans will be able to paint the ice, mingle with the players, and tour the locker room. We will also host our End of Season Game Worn Jersey auction and food and beverages will be provided.

Fans will have to enter through Entrance C. If you have any questions, feel free to contact our office.







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