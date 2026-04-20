Florida's Johnson Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week

Published on April 20, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release









Florida Everblades goaltender Cam Johnson

(Florida Everblades) Florida Everblades goaltender Cam Johnson(Florida Everblades)

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Cam Johnson of the Florida Everblades is the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week for April 13-19. It is the second time this season, and sixth time in his career, that he has received the weekly honor.

Johnson went 2-0-0 with a 1.50 goals-against average and a save percentage of .940 in two appearances against Reading last week.

The 31-year-old made 24 saves in a 4-1 win on Friday and stopped 23 shots in a 3-2 victory on Saturday.

Under contract to Springfield of the American Hockey League, Johnson led the ECHL this season with 31 wins and a 1.84 goals-against average while finishing fifth with a .923 save percentage.

A native of Troy, Michigan, Johnson has seen action in 253 career ECHL games with Adirondack and Florida posting an overall record of 154-64-30 with a 2.22 goals-against average and a save percentage of .918. He received the June M. Kelly Playoffs Most Valuable Player Award after the Everblades Kelly Cup championships in 2022 and 2023 and last season, received the Nick Vitucci Award as ECHL Goaltender of the Year. In 53 career AHL appearances with Charlotte, Cleveland and Binghamton, Johnson is 18-25-8 with one shutout.

Prior to turning pro, Johnson appeared in 102 career games at the University of North Dakota where he went 56-26-12 with 12 shutouts, a 2.10 goals-against average and a save percentage of .914.

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