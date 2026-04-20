Ghost Pirates Weekly Update: April 20

Published on April 20, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Savannah Ghost Pirates News Release







SAVANNAH, Ga. - The Savannah Ghost Pirates, proud ECHL affiliate of the Florida Panthers, wrapped up the regular season Friday night against the South Carolina Stingrays and now turn their attention to the postseason.

LAST WEEK'S HAUNTS

Friday, April 17 - vs. South Carolina (6-3 L)

Savannah dropped its lone game of the week to South Carolina. Reece Vitelli, Connor Gregga, and Liam Walsh each found the back of the net for the Ghost Pirates.

ON THE PLANK

Savannah opens its first-ever playoff series in franchise history against the Florida Everblades with Games 1 and 2 on the road:

- Friday, April 24 - at Florida | 7:30 p.m. ET

Game 1 - South Division Semifinal

- Saturday, April 25 - at Florida | 7:00 p.m. ET

Game 2 - South Division Semifinal

PLAYER SPOTLIGHT

Nicholas Zabaneh - Closed out the regular season as Savannah's leading scorer, totaling 27 goals and 24 assists for 51 points.

All games will be streamed live on FloHockey and broadcast on Mixlr. Tickets and additional information are available at ghostpirateshockey.com.







ECHL Stories from April 20, 2026

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