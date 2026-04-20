ECHL Announces Fines, Suspension

Published on April 20, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release







SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL Department of Player Safety on Monday announced the following fines and suspension.

Cincinnati's Portillo fined, suspended

Cincinnati's Justin Portillo has been suspended for two games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #408, Kalamazoo at Cincinnati, on April 18.

Portillo is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of his game misconduct for aggressor at 12:12 of the second period. He has also been issued an additional fine under Rule #28 as the result of his actions during pre-game warmups.

Portillo will miss the next two games for which he is on an ECHL roster.

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

Kalamazoo's Connor, Fort Wayne's Smereck fined

Kalamazoo's Powell Connor and For Wayne's Jalen Smereck have each been fined undisclosed amounts under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as a result of their actions during pre-game warmups prior to ECHL Game #423, Kalamazoo at Fort Wayne, on April 19.

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.







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