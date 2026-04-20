ECHL Announces Fines, Suspension
Published on April 20, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release
SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL Department of Player Safety on Monday announced the following fines and suspension.
Cincinnati's Portillo fined, suspended
Cincinnati's Justin Portillo has been suspended for two games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #408, Kalamazoo at Cincinnati, on April 18.
Portillo is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of his game misconduct for aggressor at 12:12 of the second period. He has also been issued an additional fine under Rule #28 as the result of his actions during pre-game warmups.
Portillo will miss the next two games for which he is on an ECHL roster.
Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.
Kalamazoo's Connor, Fort Wayne's Smereck fined
Kalamazoo's Powell Connor and For Wayne's Jalen Smereck have each been fined undisclosed amounts under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as a result of their actions during pre-game warmups prior to ECHL Game #423, Kalamazoo at Fort Wayne, on April 19.
Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.
ECHL Stories from April 20, 2026
- Bear Bites - Solar Bears Update - Orlando Solar Bears
- ECHL Announces Fines, Suspension - ECHL
- Utah's Dzhaniyev Receives John A. Daley Memorial Trophy as ECHL Rookie of the Year - ECHL
- Komets Take Central Division Title - Fort Wayne Komets
- Americans Weekly (Playoffs Open Thursday) - Allen Americans
- Florida's Johnson Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week - ECHL
- Ghost Pirates Weekly Update: April 20 - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Thunder, Ramsay Mutually Part Ways - Wichita Thunder
- Walleye Weekly No. 26: April 20, 2026 - Toledo Walleye
- Walleye Sell out Second Straight Season and Set New Attendance Record - Toledo Walleye
- Martin's Hat Trick Leads Icemen to 7-5 Win in Season Finale - Jacksonville Icemen
- Stingrays Weekly Report - April 20 - South Carolina Stingrays
- ECHL Attendance Surpasses 5,000 Fans Per Game - ECHL
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.