Utah's Dzhaniyev Receives John A. Daley Memorial Trophy as ECHL Rookie of the Year

Published on April 20, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release









Danny Dzhaniyev of the Utah Grizzlies

(Utah Grizzlies) Danny Dzhaniyev of the Utah Grizzlies(Utah Grizzlies)

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL on Monday announced that Danny Dzhaniyev of the Utah Grizzlies has been named the 2025-26 recipient of the John A. Daley Memorial Trophy as the ECHL Rookie of the Year.

The award is presented annually to the player selected as the most proficient in his first year of competition at the "AA" level or higher as determined in a vote of ECHL coaches, broadcasters, media relations directors and media members. The trophy was named in honor of John A. Daley in 1997. Daley, who passed away in 1996, was one of the founding fathers of the ECHL, serving as general manger and minority owner of the Johnstown Chiefs from the inception of the team in 1988 until 1994.

Jackson Jutting of Kansas City finished second, followed by Atlanta's T.J. Semptimphelter, Brent Johnson of Wheeling and Cincinnati's Ryan Kirwan.

The ECHL will announce the winner of the Defenseman of the Year Award on Tuesday.

Dzhaniyev, who was named to the ECHL All-Rookie Team and the All-ECHL Second Team last week, led ECHL rookies - and was tied for fourth overall in the league - with 73 points (24g-49a) in 72 games. He also topped all first-year players in assists, shots on goal (291), power-play assists (22) and power-play points (24).

Prior to turning pro, Dzhaniyev recorded 93 points (34g-59a) in 146 career games at Penn State University and 47 points (24g-23a) in 98 career games in the United States Hockey League with Dubuque and the U.S National Under-17 and Under 18 Teams.

John A. Daley Memorial Trophy (ECHL Rookie of the Year) Winners

2025-26 Danny Dzhaniyev, Utah Grizzlies

2024-25 Sloan Stanick, Tahoe Knight Monsters

2023-24 Austin Magera, South Carolina Stingrays

2022-23 Hank Crone, Allen Americans

2021-22 Kris Bennett, Iowa Heartlanders

2020-21 Matthew Boucher, Utah Grizzlies

2019-20 Tyler Sheehy, Allen Americans

2018-19 Chris Collins, Kalamazoo Wings

2017-18 Justin Danforth, Cincinnati Cyclones

2016-17 Tyson Spink, Toledo Walleye

2015-16 Matt Willows, Florida Everblades

2014-15 Tyler Barnes, Toledo Walleye

2013-14 William Rapuzzi, Idaho Steelheads

2012-13 Ryan Zapolski, South Carolina Stingrays

2011-12 Dustin Gazley, Elmira Jackals

2010-11 Ben Street, Wheeling Nailers

2009-10 Justin Donati, Elmira Jackals

2008-09 Bryan Ewing, Wheeling Nailers

2007-08 David Desharnais, Cincinnati Cyclones

2006-07 Colton Fretter, Gwinnett Gladiators

2005-06 Alex Leavitt, Alaska Aces

2004-05 Joe Tenute, South Carolina Stingrays

2003-04 Kevin Doell, Gwinnett Gladiators

2002-03 Jason Jaffray, Roanoke Express

2001-02 Frederic Cloutier, Louisiana IceGators

2000-01 Scott Stirling, Trenton Titans

1999-00 Jan Lasak, Hampton Roads Admirals

1998-99 Maxime Gingras, Richmond Renegades

1997-98 Sean Venedam, Toledo Storm

1996-97 Dany Bousquet, Birmingham Bulls

1995-96 Keli Corpse, Wheeling Thunderbirds

1994-95 Kevin McKinnon, Erie Panthers

1993-94 Dan Gravelle, Greensboro Monarchs

1992-93 Joe Flanagan, Birmingham Bulls

1991-92 Darren Colbourne, Dayton Bombers

1990-91 Dan Gauthier, Knoxville Cherokees

1989-90 Bill McDougall, Erie Panthers

1988-89 Tom Sasso, Johnstown Chiefs

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