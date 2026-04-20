Utah's Dzhaniyev Receives John A. Daley Memorial Trophy as ECHL Rookie of the Year
Published on April 20, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release
SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL on Monday announced that Danny Dzhaniyev of the Utah Grizzlies has been named the 2025-26 recipient of the John A. Daley Memorial Trophy as the ECHL Rookie of the Year.
The award is presented annually to the player selected as the most proficient in his first year of competition at the "AA" level or higher as determined in a vote of ECHL coaches, broadcasters, media relations directors and media members. The trophy was named in honor of John A. Daley in 1997. Daley, who passed away in 1996, was one of the founding fathers of the ECHL, serving as general manger and minority owner of the Johnstown Chiefs from the inception of the team in 1988 until 1994.
Jackson Jutting of Kansas City finished second, followed by Atlanta's T.J. Semptimphelter, Brent Johnson of Wheeling and Cincinnati's Ryan Kirwan.
The ECHL will announce the winner of the Defenseman of the Year Award on Tuesday.
Dzhaniyev, who was named to the ECHL All-Rookie Team and the All-ECHL Second Team last week, led ECHL rookies - and was tied for fourth overall in the league - with 73 points (24g-49a) in 72 games. He also topped all first-year players in assists, shots on goal (291), power-play assists (22) and power-play points (24).
Prior to turning pro, Dzhaniyev recorded 93 points (34g-59a) in 146 career games at Penn State University and 47 points (24g-23a) in 98 career games in the United States Hockey League with Dubuque and the U.S National Under-17 and Under 18 Teams.
John A. Daley Memorial Trophy (ECHL Rookie of the Year) Winners
2025-26 Danny Dzhaniyev, Utah Grizzlies
2024-25 Sloan Stanick, Tahoe Knight Monsters
2023-24 Austin Magera, South Carolina Stingrays
2022-23 Hank Crone, Allen Americans
2021-22 Kris Bennett, Iowa Heartlanders
2020-21 Matthew Boucher, Utah Grizzlies
2019-20 Tyler Sheehy, Allen Americans
2018-19 Chris Collins, Kalamazoo Wings
2017-18 Justin Danforth, Cincinnati Cyclones
2016-17 Tyson Spink, Toledo Walleye
2015-16 Matt Willows, Florida Everblades
2014-15 Tyler Barnes, Toledo Walleye
2013-14 William Rapuzzi, Idaho Steelheads
2012-13 Ryan Zapolski, South Carolina Stingrays
2011-12 Dustin Gazley, Elmira Jackals
2010-11 Ben Street, Wheeling Nailers
2009-10 Justin Donati, Elmira Jackals
2008-09 Bryan Ewing, Wheeling Nailers
2007-08 David Desharnais, Cincinnati Cyclones
2006-07 Colton Fretter, Gwinnett Gladiators
2005-06 Alex Leavitt, Alaska Aces
2004-05 Joe Tenute, South Carolina Stingrays
2003-04 Kevin Doell, Gwinnett Gladiators
2002-03 Jason Jaffray, Roanoke Express
2001-02 Frederic Cloutier, Louisiana IceGators
2000-01 Scott Stirling, Trenton Titans
1999-00 Jan Lasak, Hampton Roads Admirals
1998-99 Maxime Gingras, Richmond Renegades
1997-98 Sean Venedam, Toledo Storm
1996-97 Dany Bousquet, Birmingham Bulls
1995-96 Keli Corpse, Wheeling Thunderbirds
1994-95 Kevin McKinnon, Erie Panthers
1993-94 Dan Gravelle, Greensboro Monarchs
1992-93 Joe Flanagan, Birmingham Bulls
1991-92 Darren Colbourne, Dayton Bombers
1990-91 Dan Gauthier, Knoxville Cherokees
1989-90 Bill McDougall, Erie Panthers
1988-89 Tom Sasso, Johnstown Chiefs
Images from this story
|
Danny Dzhaniyev of the Utah Grizzlies
ECHL Stories from April 20, 2026
- Utah's Dzhaniyev Receives John A. Daley Memorial Trophy as ECHL Rookie of the Year - ECHL
- Komets Take Central Division Title - Fort Wayne Komets
- Americans Weekly (Playoffs Open Thursday) - Allen Americans
- Florida's Johnson Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week - ECHL
- Ghost Pirates Weekly Update: April 20 - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Thunder, Ramsay Mutually Part Ways - Wichita Thunder
- Walleye Weekly No. 26: April 20, 2026 - Toledo Walleye
- Walleye Sell out Second Straight Season and Set New Attendance Record - Toledo Walleye
- Martin's Hat Trick Leads Icemen to 7-5 Win in Season Finale - Jacksonville Icemen
- Stingrays Weekly Report - April 20 - South Carolina Stingrays
- ECHL Attendance Surpasses 5,000 Fans Per Game - ECHL
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.