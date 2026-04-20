Americans Weekly (Playoffs Open Thursday)

Published on April 20, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Allen Americans News Release









Allen Americans center Spencer Asuchak (left) vs. the Idaho Steelheads

(Allen Americans) Allen Americans center Spencer Asuchak (left) vs. the Idaho Steelheads(Allen Americans)

Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans (43-23-6-0, 92 points), ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), host the Idaho Steelheads (42-23-6-1, 91 points) in Round 1 this Thursday and Friday for Game 1 & 2 of the ECHL Kelly Cup Playoffs. TICKETS!

#2 Allen Americans (43-23-6) vs. #3 Idaho Steelheads (42-34-7)

Game 1 - Thursday, April 23 at 7:10 p.m. CT at CUTX Event Center

Game 2 - Friday, April 24 at 7:10 p.m. CT at CUTX Event Center

Game 3 - Sunday, April 26 at 4:10 p.m. MT at Idaho Central Arena

Game 4 - Monday, April 27 at 7:10 p.m. MT at Idaho Central Arena

Game 5 - Tuesday, April 28 at 7:10 p.m. MT at Idaho Central Arena (If Necessary)

Game 6 - Saturday, May 2 at 7:10 p.m. CT at CUTX Event Center (If Necessary)

Game 7 - Sunday, May 3 at 4:10 p.m. CT at CUTX Event Center (If Necessary)

Last Week's Record: 2-0-0

Overall record: 43-23-6-0

Last Week's Results:

Friday, April 17th

Wichita 2 at Allen 3 Final

Highlights

Saturday, April 18th

Kansas City 1 at Allen 2 Final OT

Highlights

-- This Week --

Thursday, April 23rd vs. Idaho Steelheads

Time: 7:10 PM CDT

Location: CUTX Event Center

Listen: Streaming on Mixlr.com

Watch: Streaming on Flo Hockey TV

Friday, April 24th vs. Idaho Steelheads

Time: 7:10 PM CDT

Location: CUTX Event Center

Listen: Streaming on Mixlr.com

Watch: Streaming on Flo Hockey TV

Sunday, April 26th at Idaho Steelheads

Time: 5:10 PM CDT

Location: Idaho Central Arena

Listen: Streaming on Mixlr.com

Watch: Streaming on Flo Hockey TV

Regular Season Team Leaders:

Goals - (38) Danny Katic (Led the ECHL)

Assists - (51) Brayden Watts (Second overall, led all forward in assists)

Points - (75) Brayden Watts (Third in the ECHL)

Power Play Goals - (11) Danny Katic (Third in the league).

Power Play Assists - (27) Sam Sedley (Third in the league).

Shorthanded Goals - (2) Harrison Blaisdell and Colby McAuley

Shorthanded Assists - (1) Andre Anania, Harrison Blaisdell, Brayden Watts and Danny Katic

Game Winning Goals - (6) Danny Katic and Colton Hargrove

First Goal - (5) Colby McAuley and Spencer Asuchak

Insurance Goals - (6) Colby McAuley

Penalty Minutes - (109) Danny Katic

Plus/Minus - (+25) Ty Prefontaine (Tied for 9th overall)

Shots on Goal - (242) Colton Hargrove (4th overall in the league)

Save Percentage - (0.923) Jackson Parsons (Tied for third in the league).

Goals against average (2.41) Jackson Parsons

Goalie Wins - (19) Marco Costantini (19-8-4)

Americans Notables:

- Danny Katic's season and team-high 14-game point streak was tied for the longest in the league.

- Brayden Watts finished third in the ECHL in scoring (75 points).

- Danny Katic finished first in the ECHL with 38 goals.

- - Danny Katic finished fourth in the scoring race with 70 points.

- Colton Hargrove finished second on the team with 10 Power Play Goals.

- The Americans led the ECHL with six, 20-plus goal scorers led by Danny Katic's 38.

- Sam Sedley had an assist or more in eight of his last nine games.

- Harrison Blaisdell finished the season with a career-high 32 goals.

- Sam Sedley led Allen with 27 Power Play Assists.

- Colton Hargrove and Danny Katic lead Allen with six (6) Game Winning Goals.

- The Americans led the ECHL with 268 goals.

- The Americans are 30-2-4 when scoring the first goal.

- The Americans were 4-6 this season in Overtime Games.

- The Americans led the ECHL this season with six (6) Shootout Goals in nine (9) attempts.

. The Americans won their final three games in the season series against Kansas City.

- Harrison Blaisdell had three Hat Tricks this season. The Americans led the league with 10.

- Danny Katic finished first overall in Shooting Percentage at 26.0%.

- The Americans are 1-for-2 in Penalty Shots this season. Colton Hargrove is 1-for-1.

- The Americans' Power Play finished sixth overall at 21.7% (60-for-277).

- The Americans had the second-best Road Power Play in the league at 24.7% (36-for-146).

- The Americans outscored their opponents 96-55 in the Second Period this season.

- The Americans led the ECHL in average goals per game at 3.72.

- The Americans were second in Shots Per Game averaging just under 34 (33.72).

- The Americans were 30-0-2 when leading after two periods.

- The Americans were 12-7-6-0 in 1-goal games this season.

- The Americans were 5-0 this season in 4-goal games.

- The Americans and Tahoe finished tied for the most power play goals in a game this season with five.

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ECHL Stories from April 20, 2026

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