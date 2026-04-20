Americans Weekly (Playoffs Open Thursday)
Published on April 20, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Allen Americans News Release
Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans (43-23-6-0, 92 points), ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), host the Idaho Steelheads (42-23-6-1, 91 points) in Round 1 this Thursday and Friday for Game 1 & 2 of the ECHL Kelly Cup Playoffs. TICKETS!
#2 Allen Americans (43-23-6) vs. #3 Idaho Steelheads (42-34-7)
Game 1 - Thursday, April 23 at 7:10 p.m. CT at CUTX Event Center
Game 2 - Friday, April 24 at 7:10 p.m. CT at CUTX Event Center
Game 3 - Sunday, April 26 at 4:10 p.m. MT at Idaho Central Arena
Game 4 - Monday, April 27 at 7:10 p.m. MT at Idaho Central Arena
Game 5 - Tuesday, April 28 at 7:10 p.m. MT at Idaho Central Arena (If Necessary)
Game 6 - Saturday, May 2 at 7:10 p.m. CT at CUTX Event Center (If Necessary)
Game 7 - Sunday, May 3 at 4:10 p.m. CT at CUTX Event Center (If Necessary)
Last Week's Record: 2-0-0
Overall record: 43-23-6-0
Last Week's Results:
Friday, April 17th
Wichita 2 at Allen 3 Final
Highlights
Saturday, April 18th
Kansas City 1 at Allen 2 Final OT
Highlights
-- This Week --
Thursday, April 23rd vs. Idaho Steelheads
Time: 7:10 PM CDT
Location: CUTX Event Center
Listen: Streaming on Mixlr.com
Watch: Streaming on Flo Hockey TV
Friday, April 24th vs. Idaho Steelheads
Time: 7:10 PM CDT
Location: CUTX Event Center
Listen: Streaming on Mixlr.com
Watch: Streaming on Flo Hockey TV
Sunday, April 26th at Idaho Steelheads
Time: 5:10 PM CDT
Location: Idaho Central Arena
Listen: Streaming on Mixlr.com
Watch: Streaming on Flo Hockey TV
Regular Season Team Leaders:
Goals - (38) Danny Katic (Led the ECHL)
Assists - (51) Brayden Watts (Second overall, led all forward in assists)
Points - (75) Brayden Watts (Third in the ECHL)
Power Play Goals - (11) Danny Katic (Third in the league).
Power Play Assists - (27) Sam Sedley (Third in the league).
Shorthanded Goals - (2) Harrison Blaisdell and Colby McAuley
Shorthanded Assists - (1) Andre Anania, Harrison Blaisdell, Brayden Watts and Danny Katic
Game Winning Goals - (6) Danny Katic and Colton Hargrove
First Goal - (5) Colby McAuley and Spencer Asuchak
Insurance Goals - (6) Colby McAuley
Penalty Minutes - (109) Danny Katic
Plus/Minus - (+25) Ty Prefontaine (Tied for 9th overall)
Shots on Goal - (242) Colton Hargrove (4th overall in the league)
Save Percentage - (0.923) Jackson Parsons (Tied for third in the league).
Goals against average (2.41) Jackson Parsons
Goalie Wins - (19) Marco Costantini (19-8-4)
Americans Notables:
- Danny Katic's season and team-high 14-game point streak was tied for the longest in the league.
- Brayden Watts finished third in the ECHL in scoring (75 points).
- Danny Katic finished first in the ECHL with 38 goals.
- - Danny Katic finished fourth in the scoring race with 70 points.
- Colton Hargrove finished second on the team with 10 Power Play Goals.
- The Americans led the ECHL with six, 20-plus goal scorers led by Danny Katic's 38.
- Sam Sedley had an assist or more in eight of his last nine games.
- Harrison Blaisdell finished the season with a career-high 32 goals.
- Sam Sedley led Allen with 27 Power Play Assists.
- Colton Hargrove and Danny Katic lead Allen with six (6) Game Winning Goals.
- The Americans led the ECHL with 268 goals.
- The Americans are 30-2-4 when scoring the first goal.
- The Americans were 4-6 this season in Overtime Games.
- The Americans led the ECHL this season with six (6) Shootout Goals in nine (9) attempts.
. The Americans won their final three games in the season series against Kansas City.
- Harrison Blaisdell had three Hat Tricks this season. The Americans led the league with 10.
- Danny Katic finished first overall in Shooting Percentage at 26.0%.
- The Americans are 1-for-2 in Penalty Shots this season. Colton Hargrove is 1-for-1.
- The Americans' Power Play finished sixth overall at 21.7% (60-for-277).
- The Americans had the second-best Road Power Play in the league at 24.7% (36-for-146).
- The Americans outscored their opponents 96-55 in the Second Period this season.
- The Americans led the ECHL in average goals per game at 3.72.
- The Americans were second in Shots Per Game averaging just under 34 (33.72).
- The Americans were 30-0-2 when leading after two periods.
- The Americans were 12-7-6-0 in 1-goal games this season.
- The Americans were 5-0 this season in 4-goal games.
- The Americans and Tahoe finished tied for the most power play goals in a game this season with five.
Images from this story
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Allen Americans center Spencer Asuchak (left) vs. the Idaho Steelheads
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